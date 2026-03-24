Escaping Reality: Movie Recs for When Everything Feels Chaotic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The year has just started and already a whole host of crazy has descended upon the world. Yes, we may be actively engaged in war, but entertainment is continuing to do what it’s always done: provide the citizens with pleasant distractions and means of escapism.

I don’t know about you, but I’m excited for a lot of the upcoming 2026 movie and TV releases. Here are some I think you should look out for as well as some honorable mentions.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (November 20) Haymitch was one of my favorite characters reading the books, so I’m looking forward to seeing his story. The Odyssey (July 17) I personally preferred the Iliad, but I am excited to see the newlyweds (Mr. and Mrs. Zendaya) outside of the Spiderverse. The Drama (April 3) I don’t know how to feel about this one. I love Zendaya and Rob, and I have no doubt they will deliver, but I really don’t know what to expect. I trust it will be good, though, and I may even take myself to a theater to see it. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31) I am so excited. This is probably my personal number 1 on this list. Happy year of Zendaya projects everyone. The Devil Wears Prada (May 1) I loved the first one. Can’t say I’m too excited about this release because I think it should have been left as a standalone. The trend in film recently seems to be butchering original stories with remakes because apparently a flood of well-thought out originals is too much to ask. Anyways, we’ll see how this goes. Avengers: Doomsday (December 18) I love a good Marvel movie, so I’m looking forward to this release. However, considering my favorite characters keep getting killed off, it remains to be seen whether or not I enjoy this one.

My list is fairly concise because I don’t watch that many movies, but I will make a point to see most of these and I think you should, too. Now, our honorable mentions.

Honorable Mentions

Euphoria Season 3 (April 12): I never got into Euphoria, but I’m happy for those of you who did. I hope it’s good for your sake.

Dune Part Three (December 18): I haven’t seen the other two because I’m one of the individuals that find the films boring, but again, happy for all the Dune fans.