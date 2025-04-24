Her Campus & Writing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

As the semester ends and summer approaches, another change that will come in my life is not being a part of Her Campus anymore. Joining Her Campus my freshman year was a way to get assimilated into a university where I knew no one and had to make new friends to survive college. It ended up becoming the best decision, other than attending Jefferson University, because I made amazing friends with whom I will remain in contact with in the future. But it also sparked my love for writing again.

As a child, I was always the reader and writer of my family. I always had my head stuck in a book world or was dreaming up my own world to write about. I would love it when in class we would get told to journal because I always had something to write about. My mind was always buzzing with characters, stories, experiences, and moments to write down. However, as I grew older, I grew more distant from writing because it became less about showcasing my creativity and more about completing assignments. There was always a paper to write, which meant less time for me to write down stories. Growing up meant less time to imagine and more time to follow the rules. Writing stopped being fun and instead became a chore, a task I had to do because of good grades.

However, when I got to university, Her Campus reminded me how much fun it is to write. But more importantly, how amazing it is to write just for myself, not for an assignment or for others, instead to just write what makes me happy. The time I spent at Her Campus gave me the push to start writing for myself, to be creative, and to finally write the stories that had always buzzed around in my head. I will always be grateful to Her Campus for returning that part of myself back to me.

As writers or readers of Her Campus, I am sure that all of us have this spark in us because that is why we are writing or reading an article. So read this message, take out your laptop or notebook, and start writing whatever comes to mind. Just remember what it feels like to create something through words and do it every day as many times as you can. Don’t forget to write because it embodies a magic that everyone has in them. Thank you, Her Campus, for allowing me to live that magic for these past years and giving me the courage to continue to embrace it in the future.