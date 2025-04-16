Pop Sensation Sabrina Carpenter Makes her Fortnite Debut!? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fortnite, the popular cross-platform battle royale game, which has expanded over the years to include many new game modes besides the original PVP mode, has a new icon available for purchase starting this week. Released on April 8th, 2025, following Fortnite’s latest update, Sabrina Carpenter joins the likes of fellow stars Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish on the Fortnite skin roster with some of her iconic tour outfits from her Short N’ Sweet tour.

As for the Sabrina skins, the update adds two skins to the game that can be obtained using different methods. For the price of 2,400 V-Bucks (the game’s virtual currency that you use to buy cosmetic items in-game), you can purchase ‘A Sweet Little Bundle’ which includes a couple of cool items. First, purchasing the bundle will unlock ‘Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter,’ which is Sabrina’s glittery two-piece tour outfit in pink. It will also include an alternative style in a baby blue color. This icon series rarity skin can be bought separately from the bundle in the shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. The bundle also comes with a LEGO minifigure version of the ‘Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter’ skin that can be used within all Fortnite LEGO experiences. The ‘A Sweet Little Bundle’ comes with quite a few other items besides the skin, which are just as sweet:

A pink Sabrina Carpenter heart bag back bling that comes with an alternative baby blue color to match the ‘Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter’ skin’s variants

Emotes for Sabrina’s hit songs “Taste” and “Please Please Please”

Sabrina’s microphone (which, fun fact, is used as a pickaxe in the game!)

The ‘Cute Cutout’ Contrail

Another way to unlock a Sabrina skin is by purchasing the new Premium Fortnite Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks. Owning this pass will instantly unlock the icon rarity skin ‘Sabrina Carpenter.’ In this skin, Sabrina is wearing an adorable yellow babydoll dress and, alternatively, one of her iconic bodysuits in the same yellow coloring. I have loved the look of all the Sabrina items released in this update, but my one critique is for this specific skin. I am not a big fan of the solid white tights under the dress/bodysuit. But if I look past that one detail, the skin is otherwise gorgeous. I can tell that the Fortnite in-game model design team created this skin with lots of care and attention to detail, as it is one of the most true-to-life skins, I have ever seen of a real person to date.

I am obsessed with how cute all the Sabrina Carpenter skins are and have already rushed to unlock her pink/blue two-piece set and the entire bundle, but I will be holding off on the music pass exclusive skin for now. We do not know how long the ‘A Sweet Little Bundle’ will be available in the Fortnite item shop, so if you are interested, I would try to grab the bundle before it is gone. This release has reignited my interest in Fortnite, so I will be spending quite a bit of time hanging out with Sabrina on the island. Hope to see you fellow gaming girlies on the battle bus!