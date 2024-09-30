10 Ideas for Your Next Sorority Sisterhood Event This Fall 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I joined my sorority last fall at the beginning of my sophomore year. I did not expect that a year later I’d be holding a position and having so much fun doing it! As the Sisterhood Chair for my sorority, I’m always looking for inspiration for events. Here’s a list of ideas perfect for fall that will be a hit with everyone in your chapter!

Farmer’s market trip

Going to a farmer’s market is so fun and—bonus—easy to coordinate! Whether you go to school in a city or a small college town, there’s bound to be at least one farmer’s market nearby, if not more. Just pick a date, select a time, and go get that fresh produce!

DIY charm bracelets

Lately, I’ve been obsessed with the idea of custom jewelry. Cute shops, affectionately dubbed “charm bars,” have been popping up in cities across the country that let people make their own charm bracelets and necklaces. But if you’re working with a smaller budget, you can totally make this event DIY! Just buy a bunch of charms and chain bracelets in bulk from a craft store and set up a table to let everyone choose how to customize their own jewelry.

Apple picking

Crisp apples, hayrides, and apple cider donuts—need I say more? Grab your sisters and take a trip to an orchard to pick some apples. This was one of the most popular events in previous years of my sorority, so I can guarantee that it’ll be a fun time.

Paint (pumpkins) & SIp

A fall twist on the classic “paint & sip!” Instead of painting canvases, have members paint pumpkins. You can use Mod Podge to decorate with dried flowers that are easily found on Amazon, or just do a classic pumpkin carving party. Add some mocktails and a charcuterie board, and you’re all set!

midterm sweet treats

This one is super easy and a nice pick-me-up during such a busy time in the semester. Set a time frame when you’ll be on campus, preferably at a lounge or dining hall, and invite sisters to come over and share some sweet treats. It’s a great way to spend time away from your textbooks while also getting to hang out with friends.

halloween movie night

Everyone loves a fun movie night! Just pop some popcorn and make the dress code pajamas only. Any movie works, but if you want to be in theme with the season, put on a Halloween classic. You can also find some very creative Halloween snacks all over TikTok that are sure to impress.

Turkey bowl

The start of fall also means the start of football season! Split your sorority into teams and put together a football game (as someone who doesn’t know much about the sport, this can also work with flag football!) And if you really want to make it a competition, invite other Greek organizations to join in! You’ll get to know members from other sororities and fraternities on your campus while enjoying the perfect fall weather.

friendsgiving

According to my research (a quick Google search), the term Friendsgiving was first seen used in 2007 on Twitter. While Friendsgiving may be a relatively new idea, spending time with the people you care for is not. Some people in your sorority might not be able to go home over Thanksgiving break, so this is the perfect opportunity to show them some extra love. Everyone can make a dish and share in good food and even better company!

craft night

Time to break out the glue gun! There are so many different types of crafts that you can use for this event, the possibilities are truly endless. I’ve been seeing a lot of air-dry clay ideas on my Pinterest, from colorful rings to painted trinket dishes. Another idea is to buy a bunch of felt, some pennants, and have everyone decorate their own Greek flag.

goat yoga