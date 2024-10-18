This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Almost all horror movies follow the same formula of certain character tropes. With spooky season in mind, I decided to see which ones fit the twelve zodiac signs the best!

Pisces- The Hysteric

The world can be too much for a Pisces sometimes, so I’m not sure if they would do too well under the pressure of a cold blooded killer hunting them down. Being sensitive and empathetic is a superpower, but not when you’re about to be murdered. The Hysteric is going to be screaming their head off and having a meltdown in an intense situation, and honestly I don’t blame you guys.

aries- the hunter

The Hunter is the character that has either faced the evil killer / entity or has been diligently researching the evil for most of their lives. This makes them dedicated to stopping this evil at all costs. My aries people have a headstrong and fiery approach to life, making them dedicated to taking down anything in their way!

Taurus- the skeptic

Being an earth sign, Taurus natives tend to be a bit more grounded to reality, as well as preferring a practical and comfortable way of life. I’m putting them as the skeptic because I think they would rather choose to believe that there isn’t a killer on the loose or a supernatural entity out to get them. A Taurus would much rather chill out and choose to ignore any anxiety ridden situations, and that’s a trait I really do admire.

Gemini- the corrupted

Nobody can pull off a plot twist or a character switch like a Gemini. Their dynamic personalities make a great example for the corrupted. The corrupted start off as good characters, but turn to the dark side indefinitely or periodically throughout the movie. Geminis, you are the twins after all, so your duality makes a perfect fit for the characters that step into both sides!

cancer- dead meat

Now Cancer, please don’t be too sad about your trope. I know you have a lot more to offer than being the first to die, but your empathetic and soft nature makes you the perfect target. Being in your own little world can be amazing, but it can also walk you straight into trouble.

leo- the final girl

A Leo can’t get anything done without a dramatic flair. Their fierce determination and loyalty take them far, as well as being the main character in any plotline. That’s what makes Leo the perfect final girl! The final girl is always the center of the story and (most of the time) prevails against all odds!

virgo-the harbinger

One thing about a Virgo is that they love being right, and they usually are. Virgos are analytical and precise, which makes them amazing at predicting things. Which is why Virgos are The Harbinger. The Harbinger is the character that warns all the others that there are possible dangers but gets completely ignored. Virgo I know you’re daydreaming about that “I Told You So” right now.

libra and sagittarius- the sexy couple

Similar to The Dead Meat, our Sexy Couple is usually the first to go. As a Libra myself, I know for a fact that we are intelligent as well balanced people. That being said, Our Venusian way of all things beauty and perfection make us the perfect contender for one half of The Sexy Couple. A Sagittaruis has a fiery, free spirit that can’t be tamed. They are always down for a good time (which usually gets The Sexy Couple killed first), and they are willing to risk it all for it!

scorpio- the remorseful

A Scorpio loves to come off as mysterious and elusive. They have an inclination towards the dark sides of life. They might now show it, but they are the biggest softies deep down! This is why they are perfect for the remorseful, someone who starts off as a villain but turns to the side of good throughout the movie.

capricorn- the sacrafice

A lot of you want to underestimate a Capricorn and I’m gonna stop you right there. They aren’t just cold hearted workaholics, they are people who deeply care for those around them in their own sheltered way and are willing to sacrifice themselves for the greater good. This makes them perfect for The Sacrifice trope!

aquarius- the guide

The Guide trope is someone who aids the main group in surviving the situation. They use their wisdom to direct everyone around them for the greater good. An Aquarius is known for their humanitarian way of living, concerning themselves with the betterment of society as a whole. Both Aquarius and The Guide have that wisdom level of concern for the people around them that makes them almost like a prophet!

Part of the joy in a horror movie is imagining where you fit in to the plot. With that in mind, I chose to see what zodiac signs fit each trope the best to make it that much easier!