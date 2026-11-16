This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In her final 34 days before going to prison for fraud, Nathan Fielder lived with Elizabeth Holmes and her family.

The chaos that followed is a bizarre, confusing, deeply telling masterpiece called You Can See Everything.

For those that don’t know, Elizabeth Holmes is the inventor of Theranos, a health technology company that she ran with her former partner, Sunny Balwani. The company claimed that their Edison machine could test for hundreds of diseases with one single drop of blood. The claims weren’t true, and Holmes and Balwani defrauded investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars, along with providing patients with false test results.

Holmes and her partner, Billy Edwards, invited Nathan Fielder into their home to make a documentary with Lance Oppenheim as director. The couple thought Fielder would be the perfect interviewer because of his neutral, deadpan demeanor. They hoped that “radical honesty” would show viewers that Holmes is innocent.

And…well…it didn’t exactly work out in their favor.

Nathan Fielder was the perfect interviewer for this project, but not because he gave the couple space to be honest. Fielder did not allow Holmes or Evans to shy away from questions. When something sounded ridiculous or untrue, he called it out. He was absolutely unflinching in his interview style. It was at times uncomfortable to watch. I think if I could choose a single film that embodies the feeling of secondhand embarrassment, it would be You Can See Everything.

Without spoiling too much, I will say that I left the theater with more questions than I came in with. I had no clue what was authentic, what was a facade, or how much of Elizabeth and Billy’s relationship dynamic was sincere. I am pretty familiar with Elizabeth Holmes’ case, so I did not expect to be so…lost.

It was not an easy watch. But it was gripping and compelling in the strangest way possible. There was a level of intimacy in this documentary that I was not expecting. But then again, was it real or manufactured?

The second act of the documentary takes an absolutely wild turn. Somebody is brought into production that shifts the perspective of everything. The movie morphs into a completely meta commentary about AI, autonomy, controlling relationships, and the current political landscape of the U.S..

While this documentary is not for everyone, I would highly recommend it to anyone that enjoyed Nathan Fielder’s previous work or is interested in Elizebeth Holmes’ story. Though it is nearly 3 hours long, it does not feel like it. I would try to avoid as many spoilers about the film itself; it’s best to go in blind for this one!

Anyways, happy watching, and I hope You Can See Everything doesn’t break your brain like it did mine!