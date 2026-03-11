Why You Should Watch “I Love LA”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new comedy series I Love LA, which landed on HBO, was released in early November of last year. Of course, I was late to the party, as I usually am with popular TV shows and movies. I waited until January to watch the series, and I can’t believe I waited so long to tune in! Here are some reasons why I think you should watch as well!

The Cast

I Love LA is dense with a star-studded cast with names like Josh Hutcherson, Leighton Meester, Odessa A’Zion, and Rachel Sennot, who not only stars in the show but wrote it as well. True Whitaker and Jordan Firstman also joined the main cast, who are actors I didn’t recognize but will be looking for again because of their performances! I personally think the acting in this show is great, and these big names disappear into their roles as LA socialites

The Comedy

In classic Rachel Sennott fashion, I Love LA is a satirical comedy that dissects the lives of influencers & other various kinds of LA socialites. The characters range from out-of-touch nepo babies to middle school teachers, and EVERYONE brings an element of comedy to the table. I think for Gen-Z, it’s very difficult to get us to watch something on TV and laugh, just because of the way social media and memes have shaped our humor. When I tell you I was laughing at this show, I mean like loud belly laughter. It’s something I find very rare, especially when writers try to replicate “Gen Z humor”. Rachel Sennott once again has successfully captured the essence of Gen Z in her comedy writing!

The plot

The series follows a group of friends who all fall under the stereotype of a 20-something trying to make it big in Los Angeles. The show follows Maia, played by Rachel Sennot, a close friend and manager of Tallulah (Odessa A’Zion), who is a rising social media influencer. As social media becomes increasingly popular, the idea of a social media influencer being a legitimate career begins to take shape. I Love LA gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a Gen-Z-defined career. While yes, things are definitely overexaggerated, there is still a string of truth throughout the whole concept. Without that, there is no relatability or satire. I would consider the format of the show similar to that of the iconic HBO Girls. The characters are well thought out, and all come with flaws. Though they seem to be unrelatable and kind of insufferable, there is a certain quality to all of them that keeps you watching. They are all very real in the most fake way possible, and live in a world that most people don’t have access to.

the length

Most people get intimidated by the 20 episodes and multiple seasons when they consider starting a new show. In this case, there is no need to worry! I Love LA is only 8 episodes, and is already being renewed for a season 2! It’s easily bingeable (I finished it in 3 days), and you will finish off knowing there’s more to come!

I’m always looking for a new TV series to lose myself in, but I’m also very particular about what I choose to watch. This time I made the right choice, and hopefully so do you!