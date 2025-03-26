The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Max’s “ The White Lotus” just installed its 3rd season on Sunday, February 16th. Don’t worry, there’s still time to catch up, as they release one episode every Sunday! As a fan of the show since season 1, I have gathered a plethora of reasons as to why this show is a MUST for the girls!

The cast

Now imagine a show where Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and Theo James are interacting at a beautiful resort in Sicily. That’s exactly what you get out of season 2. The current season 3 is no exception with Parker Posey and Amiee Lou Wood putting on great performances. Even season 1 has so much to offer, headlining Sydney Sweeney and yet again Jennifer Coolidge. The show is also filled with recognizable faces. It’s the #1 show of “OH I know that person!!” It’s always fun to watch and like a game of celebrity I Spy.

You can start at any point (kinda)

The main synopsis for the show is about following unfathomably rich people on their extravagant vacations to remote destinations at a resort called “The White Lotus”. Because of this, the characters and location change every season, making it an enjoyable watch whenever you start! There are some recurring characters and plotlines, but they still explain themselves well without having the context of watching a previous season. Keeping up with a show, especially as a college girly, can be tough. The fact that you can jump in at any point during this show is a big reason to start watching!

The dialog

The allure to The White Lotus is the way the characters interact, the drama if you will. Mike White, writer of the show, treats the conversations between characters as an art form. One thing we women love to do is listen and analyze, and this is the show for that. You will find out much more about the characters and the crazy plotlines by analyzing and listening. The show is less about the crazy things happening and more about how the other characters react to it. It’s something I’ve never encountered before when watching a show and it caters itself to the feminine skills of analyzing the gossip.

the locations

Watching the show emirates you in the locations they are set in. Season 1’s Hawaii is effortlessly beautiful, Season 2 in Sicily is literally a dream, and Season 3 being set in Thailand brings a different feel to the show, and the Thailand resort’s main focus is on wellness treatment. The show is filmed in the 4 Seasons Resorts in all of these locations, and the budget shows. If you want to feel like another rich person having a glorious vacation in Hawaii or Thailand, you need to watch this show immediately. It’s like window shopping an amazing vacation that you probably cannot afford.

While there are lots of great news shows coming out to watch, I believe The White Lotus needs its flowers and shouldn’t go overlooked. Those are some reasons why I think you should start watching