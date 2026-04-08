Why I Think Season 4 of The Traitors was the Best so Far!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Traitors, season four, by far has been the best season in my opinion. One reason why I think so is because of Rob Rausch, who is one of the best traitors there has ever been. He had made it through most of the season with no one even questioning the fact that he could be a traitor. He was able to turn on one of his allies in the turret, Lisa Rinna, get her out, and then face Candice Dillard Basset in a traitor-on-traitor attack at the round table and still came out on top with zero suspicion from the faithfuls. The faithfuls only started to suspect him in the semifinals of the show when there were only six players remaining out of the original 26, proving that his gameplay was well orchestrated and why I think he is one of the best traitors to have played the game.

My second reason for believing this season to be the best is that the cast was very well picked. They created so much suspense and drama throughout the entire season. Alan Cummings, the host of the show himself, even revealed that he thought that season 4 episode 7 was the best episode of Traitors by far. In this episode, Lisa Rinna had to murder one of the faithfuls in public by getting them to touch her brooch. She got Yam Yam. It was revealed at the table that he was the murdered faithful, and he was dragged out while saying, “It was Lisa, she kissed me, it was Lisa”. Along with that, there was lots of drama surrounding Michael Rapaport. He was very vocal and obnoxious at the round tables, and throughout the game, he created lots of drama by getting into arguments with multiple other players. Ultimately, this led to the faithfuls banishing him, not because they thought he was a traitor, but a bad faithful. There were also conflicts amongst other cast members, such as Ron Funches and Dorinda Medley, that created drama at the round table. The most suspenseful moment was when Maura Higgins was about to find out that Rob was a traitor and had won the money all to himself after she had stated that “if Rob was a traitor, I would probably die”. In the reunion, it was revealed that Rob promised Maura a Birkin bag to make up for his deception.