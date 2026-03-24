Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you didn’t know already, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 was on October 15th! As a long-time fan of the show and all of the models, I’ve been dying to talk about this with someone. Here’s my review!

The Blowouts

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Last year’s show was…disappointing. For context, there were no big bouncy blowouts, which is the trademark Victoria’s Secret look. Although this year was better, I’m still let down. No, they didn’t give us the slick-back disaster that was last year, but they didn’t necessarily serve this year, either. The “modernized” blowout (as they called it) was cute, but I’m looking for that dramatic, sexy, VS classic look.

“Everything is Shoppable”

A caveat to this year’s VS show was its partnership with Amazon. This allowed Amazon to stream the event live on its service, and for every item on the runway to be available on Amazon. This is NOT what I’m watching the VS fashion show for! Yes, this is a great marketing tactic, but it’s not why people are watching. I’m not looking to potentially buy something; I actually want to see a bra and panties that I will never be able to afford in a million years. Where was the Fantasy Bra? Where was the extravagance? Most of the pieces were beautiful, but a lot of them were things I could see civilians wearing. It takes away from the whole “untouchable exclusivity” that makes the VS fashion show so entertaining.

Opening

I absolutely loved the phoenix theme of the opening! It was gilded, beautiful, and a great way to showcase the dog girls. Candice Swanepoel’s look was my favorite of all, jeweled drapery with some fierce golden wings. I was absolutely struck. It was a classy and stunning take on the classic “angel” theme. Still a sexy winged creature, but different. I LOVED IT!

Madison Beer’s performance / Segment

I adored this. It was elegant, but still sexy: the classic VS style. The soft pink feathers and white pearls? BEAUTIFUL. We need to have a serious conversation about Anok Yai. Her look was possibly my favorite in the whole show. It featured giant pink wings with tassels and pearls, and a giant feathered pink headpiece. It gave a sultry flapper girl! I thought it was creative, yet simple and elegant. Very stunning!

Madison Beer’s performance was great! I wasn’t on the edge of my seat, but I also wasn’t bored. I thought her songs fit the theme of this segment very well, which was something I was a little unsure of. She also looked absolutely gorgeous and sounded amazing!

PINK / TWICE

Oh lord. What happened? The VS PINK segments of the shows were always some of my favorites. They were creative and campy, with crazy themes and pieces that were interesting. However, this year it was NOT creative or campy. All of the pieces, in my humble opinion, were uninteresting compared to the rest of the show. Yes, PINK is supposed to be slightly more playful, even a bit juvenile, but NOT boring. The sweatshirt/bodysuit get-up thing? All the pieces just came off as lazy and not well thought out.

I have to say it. TWICE’s performance was not there with the rest of the show. I really want to give them the benefit of the doubt. Maybe there were technical issues? It was very pitchy and messy; they did not sound right. The PINK segment, overall. It was sadly not great.

TIkTokers & Athletes

The largest talking point for this year’s VS show is the appearance of certain other celebrities outside of modeling walking in the show. These include Sunisa Lee, Angel Reese, Quenlin Blackwell, and Gabi Moura. One of the main critiques being they are “undeserving” of this opportunity and don’t have “unrealistic bodies”. As if an Olympic gold medalist & a six-foot basketball star don’t have absolutely killer and unattainable bodies. Right. All of these women blended in flawlessly on the runway. Most of them (Sunisa, Quen, and Gabi) were walking in VS PINK, and they honestly saved that segment of the show.

Red & Karol G

This came right after VS PINK, and I actually said “Thank you, let’s get back to the sexy stuff,” out loud. The looks here weren’t giving opulence like in the beginning, but they were giving SEX. I think that the completely open back sequin dress stole the runway, and everything that they put Alex Consani in was breathtaking.

Karol G did not come to play. Her performance was oozing sex; it was perfect for VS. I loved her voice and the overall aesthetic. I think VS did a wonderful job with pairing performers with segments of the show based on theme and overall vibe. I have no complaints!

Florals

Right after Karol G’s performance came pieces featuring sunset colors from pink to orange, along with decadent, floral wings. This is in stiff competition for my overall favorite theme in the show. I think these pieces were the most reminiscent of the classic VS runway look, with glitter and show-stopping flowy accents. Emrata absolutely took the runway, adorning a giant flower on her back. I was floored!

Black and White

The final looks of the show came in a black and white looks segment. I LOVED the wings that came from this. Gigi and Bella Hadid come and mop the floor with the rest of the girls, yet again. What I also loved about this segment was that the energy was HIGH! I finally saw the girls be comfortable on the runway. VS is about being flirty and fun. Models are waving to the audience, blowing kisses, and giving cute poses at the end of the runway. This segment is where I finally saw that energy. The models became less stiff and actually started enjoying themselves, and that made this part of the show the most enjoyable to watch.

Missy Elliot

I liked her performance! I was dancing in my seat. I thought it was a great way to close out the show. I don’t understand why the models didn’t walk while she was performing, though. I was so excited to see the girls walk to her iconic songs, and I wish the Angels were incorporated into her performance. Also, it just didn’t seem to fit the rest of the show, especially since there were no models present.

Were there some flaws? Yes. Was it still enjoyable? Yes! Overall, I had a great time watching. I don’t think you can beat the classics, but I do think they can transform into something fresh and interesting. Victoria’s Secret is trying to give us something new with their shows by leaning towards more sophisticated looks, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!