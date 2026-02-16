This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is a great time to sit with your family and eat some good food. But, as a vegetarian, it can also be difficult to find food that I can eat. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to just have a plate of mashed potatoes and green beans! They are both delicious, but personally, I need some protein and other dishes in order to fully enjoy myself. In the past few years, I have gotten creative with certain recipes in order to ensure that they are vegetarian and delicious. I know that some people have a hard time coming up with recipes on their own and find it easier to follow pre-written recipes with exact measurements. Sometimes, I prefer to do that when I am cooking as well! I have provided a list of Thanksgiving ideas that are vegetarian, (some) healthy, and delicious! All of these come from the website Delish, and I will provide the link to the article below!

Baked Goat Cheese with Caramelized Onions

Baked Pumpkin Risotto

Brussels Sprout Salad

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Butternut Squash Soup

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

Cranberry Brie Bites

Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Carrots

Harvest Caesar Salad

Mashed Potato Casserole

Mashed Potatoes w/ Vegetarian Gravy

Million Dollar Mac and Cheese

Parmesan Roasted Green Beans

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Spinach Puffs

Stuffed Mushrooms

Sweet Potato Gratin

Sweet Potato Salad

If any of these dishes sound delicious to you, check out the recipes on the website! There are sixty-one total on the website, but I highlighted a few that I personally would eat. Have a great Thanksgiving!

61 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes – Easy Meatless Thanksgiving Ideas