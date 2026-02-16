Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes

Thanksgiving is a great time to sit with your family and eat some good food. But, as a vegetarian, it can also be difficult to find food that I can eat. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to just have a plate of mashed potatoes and green beans! They are both delicious, but personally, I need some protein and other dishes in order to fully enjoy myself. In the past few years, I have gotten creative with certain recipes in order to ensure that they are vegetarian and delicious. I know that some people have a hard time coming up with recipes on their own and find it easier to follow pre-written recipes with exact measurements. Sometimes, I prefer to do that when I am cooking as well! I have provided a list of Thanksgiving ideas that are vegetarian, (some) healthy, and delicious! All of these come from the website Delish, and I will provide the link to the article below!
- Baked Goat Cheese with Caramelized Onions
- Baked Pumpkin Risotto
- Brussels Sprout Salad
- Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
- Butternut Squash Soup
- Caramelized Brussel Sprouts
- Cranberry Brie Bites
- Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Carrots
- Harvest Caesar Salad
- Mashed Potato Casserole
- Mashed Potatoes w/ Vegetarian Gravy
- Million Dollar Mac and Cheese
- Parmesan Roasted Green Beans
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes
- Spinach Puffs
- Stuffed Mushrooms
- Sweet Potato Gratin
- Sweet Potato Salad
If any of these dishes sound delicious to you, check out the recipes on the website! There are sixty-one total on the website, but I highlighted a few that I personally would eat. Have a great Thanksgiving!
