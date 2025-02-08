Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Ingredients:

-1 stick of butter, softened

-1/2 cup sugar

-2 T brown sugar

-1 large egg yolk

-1 tsp vanilla

-1 cup flour

-1/4 cup cocoa powder

-3/4 tsp baking soda

-1/4 tsp salt

-1/3 cup nonpareil Valentine’s Day sprinkles

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and like baking sheet with parchment
  2. Beat together butter and both sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes
  3. Add egg yolk and vanilla and beat until fluffy and well incorporated 
  4. Add in flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt and mix until combined
  5. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop out dough. Roll them between palm of your hand and roll one side in sprinkles. Set on parchment paper
  6. Bake for 10 minutes 
  7. Pull out cookies and let cool on cooling rack for 5 minutes
  8. Enjoy!

Recipe provided by following link: https://lifestyleofafoodie.com/valentines-day-crinkle-chocolate-cookies/

Gabriella Finn is the treasurer and fundraising chair for Her Campus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter. She takes care of the budget and finances for the chapter as well as fundraisers. She also writes recipes for Her Campus at the IUP chapter. Beyond Her Campus, Gabriella is the president for Management Association and vice president of Eta Sigma Delta. She is a senior majoring in Hospitality Management. She also has a certificate in baking and pastry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts. She competed her externship at Nemacolin as a pastry extern. In her free time, Gabriella likes to watch Friends and bake. If it is someone’s birthday , Gabriella always makes them a special cake. She works as a server and a line cook at The Mayfield, which she loves. She started working there in the summer of 2023 and works there when she goes home on the weekends. This is her favorite job she has ever had!