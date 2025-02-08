Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.
Ingredients:
-1 stick of butter, softened
-1/2 cup sugar
-2 T brown sugar
-1 large egg yolk
-1 tsp vanilla
-1 cup flour
-1/4 cup cocoa powder
-3/4 tsp baking soda
-1/4 tsp salt
-1/3 cup nonpareil Valentine’s Day sprinkles
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and like baking sheet with parchment
- Beat together butter and both sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes
- Add egg yolk and vanilla and beat until fluffy and well incorporated
- Add in flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt and mix until combined
- Using a small cookie scoop, scoop out dough. Roll them between palm of your hand and roll one side in sprinkles. Set on parchment paper
- Bake for 10 minutes
- Pull out cookies and let cool on cooling rack for 5 minutes
- Enjoy!
Recipe provided by following link: https://lifestyleofafoodie.com/valentines-day-crinkle-chocolate-cookies/