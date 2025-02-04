The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You can drink these drinks for the holiday, they are on theme and so pretty. You can either use the actual measurements, or you can put your spin on it! I put a surprise shot at the end!

Drinks:

Love Bug:

1. First, start by filling your cup with ice and adding strawberries (if you have them, otherwise you can skip this step!)

2. Add 1 oz. of grenadine

3. 2 oz. of your choice of vodka

4. 2 oz of cranberry juice

5. Then, top it off with Sprite the rest of the way

————————————————————-

Strawberry Malibu

1. Add ice to your shaker

2. Then 2 oz. cream of coconut

3. 2 oz. of Strawberry puree mix

4. 2 oz. of coconut Malibu

5. 4 oz. pineapple juice

6. After, put the lid on and shake away.

7. You can put a pink sprinkle rim on or you can leave your glass as is, but put ice in and pour your drink in.

———————————————–

Pop My Cherry

1. Put Simple Syrup on the rim of your glass and then cover it in cherry Pop Rocks.

2. .5 oz. of lime juice (you can get the bottle of lime juice or skip this part)

3. .5 oz. grenadine

4. 2 oz. of cherry vodka

5. Stir this together and top it off with some Sprite.

6. Extra: If you also want a garnish, you can add a cherry to the drink.

—————————————

Raspberry Crush

1. Place a handful of raspberries into the shaker.

2. 2 oz. lemon juice

3. A spoonful of sugar

4. crush/mix

5. Shot of vodka (optional)

6. Add ice and then shake, and when done, pour into the glass (you can strain the drink if you choose to or leave it be)

7. Top it off with Soda water or you can do Sprite.

Surprise Shot:

Love Shots:

1. Add ice to the shaker

2. 2 oz. of Strawberry Baileys

3. 1 oz. of Vanilla Vodka

4. Shake

5. Pour the mixture into the glasses, and if you choose to, you can add whipped cream to the top.