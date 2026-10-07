Unique Halloween Costumes to Get Ahead This Year!!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes it’s hard to figure out what to wear for Halloweekend, especially because sometimes you need more than one costume. I thought I’d save you some of the headache and make a quick little list of some suggestions!

ANY of the girls from Forbidden Fruits!

Their outfits were iconic and you can go solo or with a group of other ladies.

Dressing as your Major!

I personally love this idea and will totally be using it this year! Especially if you are graduating this year, it’s a perfect wrapping up the year costume and perfect for girlies who are looking for some job market manifestation.

A Bed Bug

This one is a little less unique but still super cute, especially if you are pulling something together last minute just grab some cute pajamas and craft some bug ears to finish up the look.

The Princess and The Pea

A super cute solo choice! Especially if you have the Jelly Cat stuffed peas in a pod to complete the look. This one is also an easy grab from your closet with just some pajamas and some cute accessories.

Always a good last-minute costume: Black Cat

Desperate times call for desperate measures, if all else fails and you find yourself scrambling on the last day of Halloweekend you can always pull together a black cat costume. All you need are some makeshift ears, I highly recommend watching a simple YouTube tutorial and grabbing a black headband, glue, and some felt. Any black going out top should work and you can even pair it with jeans if nothing else. Finally, draw on a few whiskers and even a nose and you are all ready!