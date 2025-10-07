Top Songs of Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, so I know summer is well over by now, but after experiencing a heat wave right before the autumn season, I had no choice but to turn on my summer playlist one last time. These are my top songs that embody the essence of summer:

10. “Santeria” by Sublime

Obviously, this has to be here. It has been a seasonal classic since the 90s. You can just feel the summer vibes through the laid-back tone and breezy, flowy music.

9. “Sultans of Swing” by Dire Straits

Through its storytelling lyrics and jazz-like guitar, it is a great song to play while driving with your windows down on a summer afternoon.

8. “Californication” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

California is definitely on my mind when I think of summer, and you can just feel the essence of SoCal when this chill track is played.

7. “Losing My Religion” by R.E.M.

Although not a typical summer song, I tend to put this on the most during summer. It is quite a melancholic but reflective song, which is perfect for those deep and thoughtful late summer nights.

6. “Say Something” by James

Another non-typical summer song that is perfect for the nights of summer. Through the slower music and guitar riff, it feels like the end of summer. Lyrically, you can feel a sad longing for what once was.

5. “Désolé” by Gorillaz

From its first note, you automatically know this was made for the summer. It is upbeat and makes me happy just by listening to Fatoumata Diawara’s vocals, as well as the guitars. You just flow through the song, and before you know it, it is over. Then, you hit the replay button.

4. “Days Go By” by Dirty Vegas

Summer is by far the best season for a classic EDM track, and this song helps you reminisce on what once was, but it is combined with a relaxing beat. It is a warm and chill song.

3. “Toi Et Moi” by Paradis

This song provides a soft and steady beat that has house influences. It is in French, so it feels much more romantic, and also reminds me of relaxing on the beach.

2. “Si Ai” by Tayna

The beach-like music and the danceable rhythm make this perfect for summer. It is such a catchy song, you would forget that the lyrics are actually quite sad.

1. “Tough” by Lana Del Rey and Quavo

Lana Del Rey definitely knows how to write a summer song, and last year, this was playing on repeat for weeks. It is nostalgic and romantic. It also has Southern influences and mentions specific moments that make you relate to the track.