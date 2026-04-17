The Drama Movie Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was so excited for this movie to come out, and it did not disappoint! This was such a thrilling movie, and I loved how the marketing in the trailer made the anticipation for what the main character, Emma, played by Zendaya, really did. In the trailer, we see two couples exposing their deepest secrets to one another at a wine tasting for Emma and Charlie’s wedding, played by Robert Pattinson. But when it is Emma’s turn to reveal her darkest secret, she is met with anger and disgust from those at the table, leaving us wondering what she did that was so awful. I have always been a fan of A24’s movies, and this one is no exception. The plot, shooting, and design made this movie ten times better. I don’t want to spoil it too much for those who have not watched it yet, but this is a must-watch for anyone who likes a thrilling movie full of plot twists. I do wish that we got a little bit more with the ending, but I do like that it was more left up to the interpretation of what happened with the couple in the end.

A little easter egg I noticed: To anyone who has watched Enola Holmes, the wedding in The Drama is actually held in the same hall that the fight scene in Enola Holmes with Tewkesbury and his grandmother, where he ‘gets shot’. Just a fun little thing I noticed while watching!!