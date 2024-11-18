The Best Movies To Get You In The Christmas Spirit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is over, that means that the Christmas season is slowly approaching. Personally, I LOVE Christmas. I start celebrating at the even slightest cold air breeze. Now I love Thanksgiving too, but getting in the Christmas Spirit really helps me retake the nostalgia of being a kid in Christmas time. Here are some of the best Christmas movies you can watch while bundled up with some hot chocolate.

Charlie Brown Christmas Movies: Charlie Brown is such a light-hearted classic. I used to watch those movies all the time, my grandma got me a DVD box set of all the films. I’d watch them on my DVD player for hours. For Christmas, there’s 3 movies. A Charlie Brown Christmas, Charlie Brown Christmas Tales, and I Want A Dog For Christmas Charlie Brown. These short films will make you reminisce your childhood, and who doesn’t love Snoopy?

The Grinch: Whether the live action or animated version, I’m sure you’re no stranger to the green grouch and his little dog, Max. I’ve always thought these movies to be heartfelt, and funny. A comedic way to get some Christmas joy in your life. Watching the Grinch go from a hater to in the Christmas joy always makes me laugh.

A Christmas Story: Although it isn’t fully Christmas-y, it is a holiday classic. I grew up watching this every Christmas morning because it’s my mothers favorite holiday film. The “fragile” leg lamp, the pink bunny suit, the Red Rider BB Gun; it’s all a memorable part of my childhood. Watching Ralphy’s innocent holiday struggles while his baby brother can’t quite put his arms down. It’s a hilarious movie regardless of the time of year, in my opinion. My favorite scene, of course, is the “fragile” leg lamp scene. And the innocent, heartfelt moments are so precious to watch.

The Home Alone Movies: Three movies starring Kevin McAllister. “Ya filthy animal.” Three movies to put you in the Christmas spirit, watching poor young Kevin be forgotten by his family. I mean, how badass of an 8 year old to fight off home intruders and be the man of the house while his family is on vacation? It’s witty, it’s funny, and it puts you right in the mood for the holidays.

As we fly through the end of 2024 and approach a happy Christmas season, these movies will be sure to put you in a merry mood. If they don’t bring your Christmas spirit up, at least you’re sure to get a good laugh. Make sure to bundle up in your best pjs, get a bunch of snacks and some hot chocolate and enjoy!