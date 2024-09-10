The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Week two of school is officially over, thank goodness! Even though we’ve just begun, I already have what seems to be an outrageous amount of work to get done which has me feeling pretty overwhelmed to say the least. While I don’t exactly have as much free time as I would like, I still want to make sure I set aside an hour or two at the end of the day to decompress and at least try to relax before the new day begins. The way I have been achieving this lately is by watching different dramas because honestly, who doesn’t love a good drama?

My number one go-to show is Heart Signal, which is a reality dating show. There is a Korean version and a Chinese version of the show, each with multiple seasons. A brief overview of the show is that there are 6 people (3 Men and 3 Women) who come and live in the same house and by living together, completing certain tasks, and going on dates, they will hopefully find their match by the end of the show. The show is rather slow paced, so you won’t feel too overwhelmed by it. At the same time, it’s still easy to get invested in the couples on the show and it will help you forget about your stress for a little while as I find it to be very captivating.

My next drama recommendation that helps me alleviate stress and helps me relax is called You Are My Secret. This Chinese romance drama tells the story of two people who decide to have a marriage of convenience together. The problem is that they both work for the same company which is extremely against any sort of office romance. The rest of the storyline shows us the couple’s story of how they get closer to one another and how they try to hide their marriage from their coworkers and the rest of the company. You Are My Secret is filled with some really heartfelt moments and in the show, there are no major problems that need to be solved in every episode. This show will grab your attention enough that you’ll forget about all your worries for the day and finish your day in a good mood.

My final recommendation is a Japanese drama called Our Dining Table. While it was only 11 episodes long, I was so heavily invested in the two main characters’ storyline and really enjoyed the show overall. The plot of the show is that the main character who can’t eat Infront of other people without getting anxious later meets two brothers who ask the main character to teach them how to cook. Once the three start meeting up more and get closer, they end up healing each other’s past traumas. The show is pretty slow paced and there isn’t a whole lot of actual drama in the show which makes it great to watch when you want to end the day on a more peaceful note.

Personally, I’ve always found watching TV a really good way to wind down my day as it both allows myself to recharge and also gives me a sort of fulfillment. So even if you don’t watch these shows specifically, I highly recommend lying in bed, curling up with your favorite blanket, and blocking out the rest world for a good two hours. Truly, it works wonders.