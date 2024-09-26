The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lot of people get really nervous about getting their first tattoo and listen to other people’s experiences and stories. I figured that I would tell you a little about mine!

Picking the tattoo

This is a very important part of the process. As I was growing up, I was always really fascinated by tattoos, so my family knew that I was going to get a lot. They always told me they didn’t care what I got as long as it has a good meaning behind it. That has stuck with me till this day because it does make sense and I haven’t regretted any of my tattoos with meaning.

After I pick out what tattoo, I tend to draw it on myself where I would like the tattoo. In doing that, it helps me visualize the tattoo and tell if I would like the placement or how big I want the tattoo.

Making the Appointment

I feel like not enough people talk about this part and it is not as scary as what you are making it out to be. Do not be nervous about doing it, I think that a lot of people overthink this process. They are more than likely just as interested in what you want to do. If you have questions about their price range just ask, a lot of videos are out there telling you not to, but they are wrong. You don’t want to go up to pay and think its going to be $50 and they charge you $150! Just ask what their range or estimate for the tattoo would be.

This is just a little side note, if you are interested in using any form of numbing cream it is best to talk to the artist that you are working with. Some do not like using it depending on the piece and how big it is and others are welcoming to it. I personally have never used any numbing cream but I did talk to my artist about thoughts and opinions on it. I also looked up other videos of artist talking about their experience. ALWAYS test the numbing cream out on a small part of your body if you are going to do it, you might have a reaction to it and you do not want to go in to get it and have the tattoo react as well.

Tattoo Day

So for the day of the tattoo you want to make sure that you are drinking water and eating food. The best advice that I can give to you is to is eat a meal within 30-35 minutes before the appointment, so you are not only not hungry while getting the tattoo but also your body is nourished. I always bring a snack and a full bottle of water with me when I go. Try not to tense up because it will hurt more. The first lay down of the needle is always what throws you off and “hurts” the most. Always think of your pain tolerance, a lot of people that get them will say that for them it hurt really bad or that it really did not hurt that much. That is their pain tolerance, not your own, you know your body better than anyone.

After care

This first one is basically a hit or miss if you want to or not. You can shower right after you get the tattoo or you don’t have to. Some recommend and others do not so I’m taking it as a personal preference. My best advice is to keep it exposed for a couple of days after, so if its on your legs try and wear shorts if it is on your back try not to wear a bra, stuff like that. After all that, you want to make sure you keep it moisturized, it helps the healing process. So, get a lotion that does not have any fragrance in it. I personally use the Malibu hemp tattooing lotion and that has worked well for me.