Super Cute Cheap Ideas for Valentine’s Day

Handmade gifts are just as special as expensive ones! Going the extra mile to make something from the heart is priceless. Here are a few cheap and crafty Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

Making your special someone’s favorite meal

Showing that you really know your partner and making something they really enjoy is always a good move. Eating out can be expensive, so opting to stay in and watch a romantic movie over a fake candle lit dinner is the perfect choice. You can even craft red hearts out of colored paper to act as rose petals on your special night.

Handmade Flowers

A quick YouTube search and you can find that, with a hot glue gun, some pipe cleaners, and some spirit you can hand make your very own forever flowers. Crochet flowers are cute, but they are expensive to purchase and hard to make, so this alternative is equally as cute and thoughtful.

Thoughtful Letters

Writing out how you feel is also a great gift for Valentines Day! It shows your partner how much you care and is a thoughtful way to tell them you love them.

It’s always important to talk to your partner about creating a day for both of you to enjoy. Your Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a big elaborate and expensive event. It’s meant to be a day where you can focus on them and the love that you share.