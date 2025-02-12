The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Are you looking for a recipe to bring to your Galentine’s Party this Valentine’s Day? Below I have the easy 6 step recipe to make Strawberry White Chocolate Cookies that will be the perfect desert addition this Valentine’s Day!

Ingredients

½ cup salted butter (Could use unsalted instead, but author prefers salted butter.)

½ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ¼ cups and 2 tablespoons flour

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½-¾ cup freeze-dried strawberries

½ cup white chocolate chips (The author of this recipe loved Ghirardelli white chocolate chips the best!)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Using a stand mixer or an electric hand mixer, combine the butter with the sugars until creamy. Add the egg and vanilla; mix until just combined. Add the flour, baking soda, and salt; mix until just combined. Fold in the white chocolate chips. Crush the strawberry pieces gently by hand, not into powder but just into small chunks. Fold strawberry pieces into the dough. Roll into balls (9-12 total) and bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 9-11 minutes depending on the size of your cookies. I usually do this in two batches. At 9-10 minutes, the cookies will be puffed up slightly – they’re not going to stay like that! You’ll want to let them sit out for a few minutes so they can sink back down and firm up into soft, dense, buttery, delicious little miracle cookies.

Recipe provided by: Strawberry White Chocolate Cookies Recipe – Pinch of Yum