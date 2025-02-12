The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Are you looking for a recipe to bring to your Galentine’s Party this Valentine’s Day? Below I have the easy 6 step recipe to make Strawberry White Chocolate Cookies that will be the perfect desert addition this Valentine’s Day!
Ingredients
- ½ cup salted butter (Could use unsalted instead, but author prefers salted butter.)
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 ¼ cups and 2 tablespoons flour
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½-¾ cup freeze-dried strawberries
- ½ cup white chocolate chips (The author of this recipe loved Ghirardelli white chocolate chips the best!)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Using a stand mixer or an electric hand mixer, combine the butter with the sugars until creamy.
- Add the egg and vanilla; mix until just combined.
- Add the flour, baking soda, and salt; mix until just combined.
- Fold in the white chocolate chips. Crush the strawberry pieces gently by hand, not into powder but just into small chunks. Fold strawberry pieces into the dough.
- Roll into balls (9-12 total) and bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 9-11 minutes depending on the size of your cookies. I usually do this in two batches. At 9-10 minutes, the cookies will be puffed up slightly – they’re not going to stay like that! You’ll want to let them sit out for a few minutes so they can sink back down and firm up into soft, dense, buttery, delicious little miracle cookies.
Recipe provided by: Strawberry White Chocolate Cookies Recipe – Pinch of Yum