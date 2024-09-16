The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every once in a while I feel the need to have a good cry. I don’t necessarily have to have a specific reason for it either. Sometimes I just feel the need to release such emotions and from my experiences, there is no better way to achieve this than by watching a really sad movie. As someone who loves movies in general, I have seen my fair share of movies that I would rank as “S” tier in terms of how much they have made me cry. Naturally I thought it was only right to show you my top tier list of cry worthy movies.

S Level

The movies I put in this level are not only some of my favorite movies of all time, but they also made my sob hysterically. If you are thinking about watching any movies on this list, I highly, highly suggest checking these ones out at the very least. The stories these movies tell are truly amazing, one of a kind, and genuinely just really good movies.

See, Hear Love – This movie is about a up and coming manga author who loses his sight, his job, and his will to carry on. One day he decides to take his own life, fortunately, a woman passes by and saves him at the last minute. This woman also so happens to be deaf and a major fan of his work. They two get close and aid each other with things that the other can’t do so well. They eventually fall in love and start dating but as one might suspect their relationship does not come without its problems.

The Lovely Bones – The Lovely Bones is a movie based on a book by the same name. It tells the story of a teenage girl named Suzie and how she tries to come to terms with her death and how she helps her family come to terms with her untimely passing as well.

A Silent Voice – A high school boy is reunited with the girl who he used to bully in elementary school, his reason in doing so is because she is hearing impaired. Surprisingly when the two reunite they become really good friends and help each other find the spark in their lives that they both lost in the past.

The Last 10 Years – At a school reunion, the main lead meets up with her old classmate. The classmate in question who was once a lively, energetic boy is now a depressed hermit who has a hard time socializing with other people. The two get close and soon fall in love and thankfully the man starts getting better and starts to feel happy again. Just as things are looking up, the female protagonist is diagnosed with ALS and learns that she doesn’t have very long left to live as it is progressing very fast. As one might suspect this causes a lot of stress for the couple and puts a bit of a strain on their relationship.

My Girl – My Girl tells the story of a young girl named Vada and how she adapts to the ever-changing world around her.

A Level

A Beautiful Life, Me Before You, & A Man Called Otto

Make sure to have a tissues box at your side when watching these movies. These movies certainly have their sweet moments but the thing I remember most about them is how much the made me cry. They are excellent movies and even more excellent movies to cry to.

B Level

Dead Poets Society & Soul

These movies touched me deeply. Truly, they cut deep. Even though these movies made me cry a good bit, I still felt that I was able to walk away with an odd sense of clarity. I would suggest watching these movies if you’re in a bit of a slump or at some sort of crossroads because as odd as it may sound, these movies give me a great deal of comfort.

C Level

Steel Magnolias, My Sister’s Keeper, The Secret Life of Bees, & Wonder

Even though I put these movies are on C level, they still make me cry a good bit. One thing that these movies have in common is that they are all family/community based. So even though these movies have their fair share of sad bits, they are still “feel-good” movies. So, when you want to get a bit teary eye but still want to feel happy and satisfied, these are definitely the movies for you.