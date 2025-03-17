Sabrina Carpenter is Back for Round 2!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

She’s coming back!! Sabrina Carpenter announced the second US leg of her tour ‘Short n’ Sweet’. Her announcement dropped on her Instagram on February 27th with all 12 dates listed.

Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles are all getting the last of her shows.

She also announced her openers Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, and Amber Mark! Most importantly where to get your tickets, she also dropped links for pre-sale codes from both Team Sabrina and Cashapp cardholders. People are jumping at their last chance to see this icon on her Short n’ Sweet tour, and I personally am right there with them. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on March 4th, and I will definitely be in line to get them. Good Luck!