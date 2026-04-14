Return to the ACOTAR Universe: The Most Important Takeaways from Sarah J. Maas’s Call Her Daddy Podcast Appearance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Book lovers around the world are reeling from the fact that Sarah J. Maas, author of the Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses, and Crescent City series, appeared on the Call Her Daddy Podcast on Wednesday, March 4, at 8:00 EST. In less than 24 hours since this particular Call Her Daddy episode dropped, it has received one million views, showing just how many fans had been waiting on the edge of their seats for updates in the SJM universe.

Readers can celebrate as Sarah has dropped MAJOR ACOTAR news!

The next installment in the ACOTAR series is going to be FOUR parts, told in three books

Sarah said that it’s such a massive story that “no amount of glue in like any publisher’s like factory could ever hold this.”

Ideally, it’s meant to be read as one massive story

Release dates:

ACOTAR 6 is being released on October 27, 2026, as part one of the story

ACOTAR 7 is being released on January 12, 2027, as parts two and three of the story

ACOTAR 8 will follow (No release date yet) as part four of the story, but has yet to be written

Unfortunately, Sarah did not give us starving fans anything but release dates. We still have no idea who the next ACOTAR books will be about, what the covers look like, or what the titles will be, but readers across the globe are celebrating this information after waiting since January 2024, when Sarah published her last book. That was House of Flame and Shadow, which gave us our last glimpse of the SJM universe and its characters.

Sarah did mention a little about an ACOTAR TV adaptation! She said that getting back the rights for her works has been a big part of her life recently, but ultimately, right now her focus is on the books and getting them out, since it’s been a while since we (the fans) have had something. She looks at any adaptation as “another facet” of the worlds she’s created, and therefore is adamant that she should be in charge of any production of it. She wants to adapt the story the way that both she and the fans envision it and plans to dedicate everything to “making it right”.