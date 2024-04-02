Rating Anti-Nausea Remedies I Have Tried

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As you may know, I’m a certified tummy trouble girl – always in pain. One of the more unpleasant symptoms that I experience is nausea. Since I’ve tried nearly every remedy over the counter, and at home, I thought I’d save some of you the trouble and do a review of what I found works for me.

Peppermint essential oil popping bubbles

These are the types of beads that you put in your mouth, pop, and release a minty explosion in your mouth. Not only does it open up the airways/sinuses, it is supposed to quell any nausea. I have found that sometimes the taste is too overwhelming. If I am experiencing more than one symptom or issue, I won’t choose this option because adding another overwhelming sense is too much. I also won’t use it if I’m trying to eat when I get nauseous because the taste lasts for so long. It is good if you are just looking for a quick fix or a distraction from the feeling though. Plus they usually come in a small glass jar and therefore are really easy to carry around. You also don’t need a prescription for this which is a bonus.

Overall rating: 5.75/10

Nauzene

Nauzene comes in those tinfoil packages that look like they should be holding gum. The ones I tried were cherry flavored. To be honest, I think that is the only flavor available right now. They really reminded me of Tums, even though it says there is no chalky flavor, there definitely is and it’s also the texture. It works really well and pretty instantaneously because you chew it, but the cherry flavor is a little overwhelming if you’re not feeling well already.

Overall rating: 4.5/10

Dramamine ginger chews

Dramamine is of course a great brand. They are dedicated to fighting nausea for people everywhere. They have always had Dramamine pills, but they also have chews. One dose is two chews but I personally feel like I can start to feel better with one if it’s not a severe case. The downside for me is I’m not a huge fan of the ginger taste, but it also sometimes helps to shock the system with something that is not sweet. The really great part is that just like the pills you can use the chews 30 minutes before you do something you know is going to make you nauseous as a preventative measure.

Overall rating: 7/10

SeaSick bands

Sea sickness bands work by stimulating a pressure point in your wrist that is supposed to quell nausea. You wear one band on each wrist centering the colored dot on the underside of your wrist. When you start to feel sick you push on the colored circle which pushes into your pressure point. These bands were a lifesaver for my sister and me when we were little and had to do a long car trip. They are a great non-medicated way to try to alleviate nausea.

Overall Rating: 8/10

Upspring Stomach Settle Nausea Relief Drops

Yes! Yes! Yes! These are great, they look like cough drops but they are for tummy troubles. The flavor is Lemon Ginger Honey, so the taste is not too overwhelming. They are basically made of Lemon, Ginger, Mint and Vitamin B6 so it’s pretty natural stuff. Specifically, it’s designed for Nausea, gas, bloating, motion sickness, and morning sickness.

Overall rating: 9/10

Of course, there are more remedies out there and I am always up for trying a new product. These are just the ones that I have tried and have had some degree of success with. Hopefully, you find one that works for you! Remember though, if it’s more than just occasional nausea or stomach aches, you should talk with your doctor! I have prescription medications as well as these over-the-counter remedies!