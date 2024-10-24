The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we come up on Halloween, it’s not too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving. If you’re a foodie like me, it’s probably been on your mind since last Thanksgiving. Well, I want to rank my most favorite foods from one of my favorite holidays. These are the only correct rankings, by the way.

5. Turkey

I know everyone thinks turkey is the star of the show. Personally, I think it is less superior to other foods that are so much more delicious. Turkey is kind of a bleh, kind of dry sometimes, maybe a 6/10. Never caught the appeal. I think when it comes to the meat on Thanksgiving, that ham takes precedent. Sweeter, less chewy, more flavor. Mmmmm ham.

4. Stuffing

I mean, stuffing is hit or miss depending on who makes it. I have had some really good stuffing and some… less than average stuffing. My grandma has had one of the best stuffing recipes I’ve ever tasted. Sometimes, she takes a twist and adds raisins to it for a sweeter type of approach. My mom on the other hand… not the best. Overall though, I think stuffing is pretty good if made the right way, but not the star either.

3. Cranberries

The sweetest and (almost) best part of the meal. Now, I don’t mean those canned sliced cranberries from the store. I’m talking about the actually berries, in a nice cranberry sauce. Dipping your rolls in it? Mmm. Now, don’t judge for this one, try it yourself this coming Thanksgiving: dipping your turkey in the cranberry sauce. Mmm. I am literally so excited for this holiday. As always, my grandma has some way of making it so so good. She won’t share her secrets, but she . To die for.

2. deviled eggs

I’m going to be honest, I can eat eggs in so many ways for probably ever meal. Scrambled? Yum. On a sandwich? Yum. Soft boiled on my salad? Delish. But my moms deviled eggs? To. Die. For. Last Thanksgiving, over the course of an hour I had almost 23 deviled eggs. The whole plate. If you’re not a big fan of mustard, you can add apple cider vinegar with the mayo. It tastes like heaven. They fill you up so fast, but they’re so good. If you said deviled eggs aren’t that good, you’re lying to yourself.

1. apple pie

The superior fall flavor is apple. Apple pie will always come superior to pumpkin pie. The crispy, warm crust? The apple slices? If you want some extra flavor, dutch apple pie is just as good, if not better. I truthfully rush through my whole meal every year just to get some apple pie. Pumpkin pie is bland, and just tastes like pumpkin. It doesn’t even compete with the texture and overwhelming flavors that come with apple. But with apple pie, you can do so much more. The cinnamon crumble on a dutch apple pie, adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it is just so versatile. If you choose pumpkin pie over apple pie, you need to re-evaluate your choices.

Thanksgiving will always be a top tier holiday in the “ber” months for all the foodies out there. As a plus side, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is also super cute and one of the best Charlie Brown movies out there. And btw – apple pie will always be better.