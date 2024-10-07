This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Pumpkin spice season is upon us, and this is the perfect recipe for all of you pumpkin lovers! It is super easy and delicious!

Ingredients:

3 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 cups canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

⅔ cup brown sugar

⅔ cup granulated sugar

1 cup applesauce OR canola oil

3 eggs room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1½ cups semi sweet chocolate chips

½ cup mini semi sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F. Grease two 8×4 loaf pans and line with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together pumpkin, brown sugar, granulated sugar, applesauce OR oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients, mixing just until moistened and combined. Fold in chocolate chips, reserving a small amount of mini chocolate chips for topping if desired. Pour half of the batter into each of the prepared loaf pans and bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy!

Recipe provided by the following link: https://www.momontimeout.com/chocolate-chip-pumpkin-bread-recipe/#recipe