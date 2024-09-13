Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Rai Vidanes from Unsplash
Life

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies 

Gabriella Finn
Are you looking for a delicious cookie recipe? Then, this is the perfect recipe for you! These peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are the best cookies you will ever have!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 egg, large
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup all purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F.
  2. Combine peanut butter, brown sugar, egg, salt and vanilla extract into a large mixing bowl.
  3. Use an electric mixer to cream all of the ingredients together until smooth.
  4. Add the flour to the bowl.
  5. Continue mixing with the electric mixer until a sticky dough forms.
  6. Add the chocolate chips to the bowl.
  7. Use a rubber spatula to stir the chocolate chips into the cookie dough.
  8. Roll the cookie dough into balls of approximately 1 inch in diameter.
  9. Place the dough balls on a parchment lined baking sheet and leave about 2 inches between them.
  10. Use a fork to flatten the cookie dough balls.
  11. Turn the fork and press down on the dough balls a second time at a 90 degree angle to make a crisscross pattern.
  12. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake the cookies until they are just starting to brown slightly around the bottom edges. 7-8 minutes.
  13. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and allow the cookies to cool on the pan for 5 minutes.
  14. After 5 minutes transfer the cookies to wire racks to finish cooling.
  15. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe provided by the following link: https://www.thisisnotdietfood.com/peanut-butter-chocolate-chip-cookies/

