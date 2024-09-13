This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Are you looking for a delicious cookie recipe? Then, this is the perfect recipe for you! These peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are the best cookies you will ever have!

Ingredients:

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1 egg, large

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F. Combine peanut butter, brown sugar, egg, salt and vanilla extract into a large mixing bowl. Use an electric mixer to cream all of the ingredients together until smooth. Add the flour to the bowl. Continue mixing with the electric mixer until a sticky dough forms. Add the chocolate chips to the bowl. Use a rubber spatula to stir the chocolate chips into the cookie dough. Roll the cookie dough into balls of approximately 1 inch in diameter. Place the dough balls on a parchment lined baking sheet and leave about 2 inches between them. Use a fork to flatten the cookie dough balls. Turn the fork and press down on the dough balls a second time at a 90 degree angle to make a crisscross pattern. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake the cookies until they are just starting to brown slightly around the bottom edges. 7-8 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and allow the cookies to cool on the pan for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes transfer the cookies to wire racks to finish cooling. Serve and enjoy!

Recipe provided by the following link: https://www.thisisnotdietfood.com/peanut-butter-chocolate-chip-cookies/