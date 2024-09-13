This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.
Are you looking for a delicious cookie recipe? Then, this is the perfect recipe for you! These peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are the best cookies you will ever have!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup smooth peanut butter
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 egg, large
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Combine peanut butter, brown sugar, egg, salt and vanilla extract into a large mixing bowl.
- Use an electric mixer to cream all of the ingredients together until smooth.
- Add the flour to the bowl.
- Continue mixing with the electric mixer until a sticky dough forms.
- Add the chocolate chips to the bowl.
- Use a rubber spatula to stir the chocolate chips into the cookie dough.
- Roll the cookie dough into balls of approximately 1 inch in diameter.
- Place the dough balls on a parchment lined baking sheet and leave about 2 inches between them.
- Use a fork to flatten the cookie dough balls.
- Turn the fork and press down on the dough balls a second time at a 90 degree angle to make a crisscross pattern.
- Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake the cookies until they are just starting to brown slightly around the bottom edges. 7-8 minutes.
- Remove the baking sheet from the oven and allow the cookies to cool on the pan for 5 minutes.
- After 5 minutes transfer the cookies to wire racks to finish cooling.
- Serve and enjoy!
Recipe provided by the following link: https://www.thisisnotdietfood.com/peanut-butter-chocolate-chip-cookies/