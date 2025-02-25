Girl Scout Cookie Ranking (By a Former Girl Scout)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Girl scout cookie season is finally here and I’m SO excited! As someone who is a former girl scout (went all the way from daisy to cadet) and also an avid cookie lover, girl scout cookies will always be close to my heart. Now, are girl scout cookies the best cookies I’ve ever had? No. Is anyone one of the flavors that are made under the girl scout name, my favorite cookie of all cookies? I’d have to say no. BUT, girl scout cookies make for the perfect snack, they’re truly timeless, and best of all, the funds made from cookie sales go towards giving the girls the opportunities to experience roles in leadership and entrepreneurship while also allowing them to have fun while doing it.

So, without further ado, let’s get into my ranking.

Quick disclaimer: I am only ranking the cookie flavors that are listed on the “Meet the Cookies” page on the official girl scout website, already discontinued flavors will not be added.

honorable Mentions

My honorable mentions before going into my actual list are Adventurfuls, Toast-yay!, Lemonades, and Caramel Chocolate Chip. The only reason these cookies are in this category is because I’ve never had them before and therefore cannot officially put them on my list and so they are my honorable mentions.

C tier: Thin mints and do-si-dos

Hot take, Thin Mints are the worst cookie made under the girl scout name. I admit that I haven’t had thin mints, probably since I was 8 or 9 years old. Sure, my tastebuds may have changed since then, but I’m going to take a wild guess and say that isn’t the case. Now do not get me wrong, I have nothing against mint and chocolate as a combo, but do we really need it as a cookie? In comparison to all the other flavors, it’s just boring. As for Do-Si-Dos, they aren’t bad, they’re just not great. It’s an oatmeal cookie with a sort of peanut butter filling and even though I know for a fact that I have eaten them before (on multiple different occasions), I can’t remember the flavor enough to form a proper opinion on them so, they’re stuck here.

B tier: Trefoils and toffee-tastic

I LOVE these two cookies! They may not have the most outstanding flavor, and they might not be the cookie I reach for the most but that satisfy a hunger that no other cookie could. They’re classy, simple, but still a little bit of fun. Trefoils are a sort of short bread cookie that are made into the shape of the official girl scout logo. They’re great to have when you want a little treat but nothing to sweet or filling. As for Toffee-Tastic!, I remember when we first started selling these cookies and at first, I was skeptical. I didn’t think these cookies would ever be the cookie for me, so with that idea in the back of my mind, I tried them and then was unexpectedly impressed. These cookies are really good, and I think they’re probably one of the primary cookies I would recommend to people who have never had girl scout cookies. The only reason they aren’t any higher is because I just like the other ones a little bit more.

A Tier: Samoas and tag-a-longs

When I was a kid these two cookies were my absolute favorite! There was no other flavor that I would ever think of putting above them. A coconut cookie with caramel and chocolate and a cookie with peanut butter and chocolate, what’s not to like? Even though I find these two cookies to be a bit too sweet at times and setting aside the fact that they are no longer my favorite, I think I’ll always love these cookies the most. Purely because of how much I enjoyed them when I was a kid.

s tier: lemon-ups and girl scout s’mores

As I got older my cookie preferences started to change, new flavors were coming out, and I wanted to try something new. That’s where these two cookies come in. In regard to the S’mores cookies, I just want to state this now, I am absolutely HEARTBROKEN that these cookies are going to be discontinued after this year! They’re just so good! I don’t even know how to explain them. A cookie sandwich with chocolate and marshmallow filling, it’s the perfect combination. I simply don’t have the vocabulary to express my appreciation for these cookies. And of course, Lemon-Ups. I can say for a fact that these cookies are my favorite girl scout cookie of all. Eating these make me feel like I’m walking through a field of flowers with the spring breeze running through my hair. They’re fresh, a bit tangy, and they have sweet supportive messages on them too. I acknowledge that these cookies may not be for everyone, but for me, they’re number one in my heart.