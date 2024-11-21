Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Are you looking for an easy dessert to make for Thanksgiving? Then this is the recipe for you! It is easy and super delicious!

Ingredients:

Graham Cracker Crust:

-2 cups graham crumbs

-3 tablespoons brown sugar

-1/2 teaspoon cinnamon 

-1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Pumpkin Cheesecake:

-15 oz can pumpkin puree

-2/3 cup heavy cream

-24 oz cream cheese

-1 cup powdered sugar

-1/2 cup brown sugar

-1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

-2 teaspoons vanilla extract 

Directions:

Graham Crust:

  1. In a medium bowl, stir together the graham crumbs, sugar, and cinnamon. Then stir in the melted butter
  2. Press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan
  3. Place in freezer as you make the filling

Cheesecake Filling:

  1. Using a paper towel, squeeze out as much liquid from the pumpkin puree as possible and set aside
  2. In a separate bowl, beat the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Set aside
  3. In another bowl, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spices, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy. Turn off the mixer and scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl to ensure there are no lumps.
  4. Beat the pumpkin puree into the cream cheese mixture until combined
  5. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture using a rubber spatula. Do this very gently. When finished, it should be an even consistency and you should no longer see streaks of whipped cream
  6. Take the crust out of the freezer. Spoon the cheesecake mixture over top and spread the top smooth
  7. Cover the pan and place in the fridge to chill for at least 6 hours or overnight
  8. When ready to serve, trace a very thin sharp knife around the edges of the pan, then unclamp the springform
  9. Top with whipped cream

Recipe provided by the following link: https://www.justsotasty.com/no-bake-pumpkin-cheesecake/#wprm-recipe-container-9437

Gabriella Finn is the treasurer and fundraising chair for Her Campus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter. She takes care of the budget and finances for the chapter as well as fundraisers. She also writes recipes for Her Campus at the IUP chapter. Beyond Her Campus, Gabriella is the president for Management Association and vice president of Eta Sigma Delta. She is a senior majoring in Hospitality Management. She also has a certificate in baking and pastry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts. She competed her externship at Nemacolin as a pastry extern. In her free time, Gabriella likes to watch Friends and bake. If it is someone’s birthday , Gabriella always makes them a special cake. She works as a server and a line cook at The Mayfield, which she loves. She started working there in the summer of 2023 and works there when she goes home on the weekends. This is her favorite job she has ever had!