This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.
Are you looking for an easy dessert to make for Thanksgiving? Then this is the recipe for you! It is easy and super delicious!
Ingredients:
Graham Cracker Crust:
-2 cups graham crumbs
-3 tablespoons brown sugar
-1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
-1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
Pumpkin Cheesecake:
-15 oz can pumpkin puree
-2/3 cup heavy cream
-24 oz cream cheese
-1 cup powdered sugar
-1/2 cup brown sugar
-1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
-2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions:
Graham Crust:
- In a medium bowl, stir together the graham crumbs, sugar, and cinnamon. Then stir in the melted butter
- Press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan
- Place in freezer as you make the filling
Cheesecake Filling:
- Using a paper towel, squeeze out as much liquid from the pumpkin puree as possible and set aside
- In a separate bowl, beat the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Set aside
- In another bowl, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spices, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy. Turn off the mixer and scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl to ensure there are no lumps.
- Beat the pumpkin puree into the cream cheese mixture until combined
- Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture using a rubber spatula. Do this very gently. When finished, it should be an even consistency and you should no longer see streaks of whipped cream
- Take the crust out of the freezer. Spoon the cheesecake mixture over top and spread the top smooth
- Cover the pan and place in the fridge to chill for at least 6 hours or overnight
- When ready to serve, trace a very thin sharp knife around the edges of the pan, then unclamp the springform
- Top with whipped cream
Recipe provided by the following link: https://www.justsotasty.com/no-bake-pumpkin-cheesecake/#wprm-recipe-container-9437