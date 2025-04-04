The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

I just finished watching Adolescence on Netflix and I have a lot to say. This article will contain spoilers so if you plan on watching the show, I suggest you close this and read it after watching. This show follows the journey of a young boy who has been accused of murdering a girl in his class and how he and his family are dealing with it.

The first episode starts very dramatically with the police busting into their house and arresting Jamie, the accused 13 year old. The audience may assume that since it starts so dramatically that there is no way that Jamie actually committed this crime, especially since he is so young and seems so upset about being accused of murder. Throughout the episode you see Jamie being searched and interrogated by the police, making the audience sympathetic to Jamie because he is so young and vulnerable. The twist comes when Jamie is in the middle of the interrogation and the police present the security footage that they have of Jamie stabbing his classmate, Katie. At first, when I saw this, I thought that this had to be some kind of false evidence, because it seemed too obvious. Even for the rest of the series, I held out some hope that someone had framed Jamie for this, because the footage seemed too blatantly obvious to be the truth, especially so early in the series. His father is in the room when the footage is presented, and the audience can see the heartbreak on his face when he realizes what his son has done.

The second episode follows the detectives on the case going to Jamie’s school to ask teachers and students to help them understand the case, and find the murder weapon. The head detective keeps trying to figure out why Jamie would do such a thing, as he presumed him and Katie to be friends based on comments that Katie had left on Jamie’s instagram. The detective’s son then takes him aside, and explains to him that Katie’s comments consisted of emojis that called Jamie an incel, making the detective question what he has thought about the case so far. This episode also brings Jamie’s friend Ryan into the picture, as he begins to seem suspicious when the detective questions him about the murder weapon. In my head I thought that maybe Ryan had murdered Katie and framed Jamie as they look sort of similar, especially in security footage from so far away.

The third episode was definitely my favorite. I am someone who cannot pay attention to a show without looking at my phone half the time or falling asleep, but I was truly hooked throughout this entire show. This episode shows a psychologist meeting with Jamie to try to understand him, and his understanding of what happened. She asks him several questions about his family and relationships, and he gets very frustrated and acts out, by getting up and getting in the psychologist’s face. He eventually calms down and agrees to answer her questions, which is when she really discovers why he did what he did. By asking him about masculinity and self esteem, she discovers that Jamie thinks he is ugly and not masculine because he was never good at sports and was an outcast at school. His connection to Katie began when her nudes had been spread around school, and he decided that she was weak enough to agree to go on a date with him, because she never would have before this incident. She rejected him and said that she wasn’t that desperate. That is when the instagram comments calling him an incel began, making him more and more angry at her, as many people from his school liked her comments, thinking they were funny. The episode ends very dramatically with Jamie violently acting out towards the psychologist because she was trying to make him understand how he ended Katie’s life, and how permanent that is. I think that Jamie’s outburst came from his own realization of what he has done, and how he has defined the rest of his life because of his actions.

The fourth and last episode follows Jamie’s family, a year later. It is Jamie’s father’s 50th birthday, and they are trying to celebrate while Jamie is in a detention center awaiting his trial. They are trying to feel normal, while still being traumatized from the events of the past year. The day starts positively, until the father’s van is vandalized with the word “nonce” spray painted on the side. This show is set in England, so I didn’t know what that meant, but looking it up, I found out that it is a slang word for creep or pedophile. After the family goes to a hardware store to get paint to cover up the vandalism, the parents have a tough conversation about their own parenting contributing to Jamie’s actions. This feels different from many other shows that completely blame the parents when a child does something as they discussed how Jamie would come home from school and immediately shut the door to his room, and spend hours on his computer. They also bring in a comparison of Jamie’s sister who is smart, kind, and responsible, making the parents question how they could have created such opposite children. At this point, Jamie decides to plead guilty at his trial, showing that he has really come to terms with his actions.

Throughout the series I had to stop myself from looking up what was going to happen next, but I did look up if it was based on a true story, because it seems so shocking and oddly realistic to be completely fiction. While it is not based on a specific story, it turns out that knife crimes are very common in England, especially in young people. According to the Youth Justice Board for England and Wales, “In the year ending March 2024, there were just over 3,200 knife or offensive weapon offences committed by children resulting in a caution or sentence, which is 6% fewer than the previous year but 20% greater than 10 years ago.” This was shocking to me as I had never heard of this trend in England, but this series brings attention to this violence, showing how the young minds of juvenile offenders are very complicated as they don’t have a full grasp of the gravity of violence and murder.

Overall, I highly recommend this show, especially if you are looking for something to binge and keep you hooked. The ending will definitely leave you with questions and confusion, but it is truly good television and I am absolutely going to rewatch it.

Sources:

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/youth-justice-board-publishes-knife-crime-insights-pack#:~:text=In%20the%20year%20ending%20March,year%2Don%2Dyear%20decrease.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/03/17/netflixs-adolescence-ending-explained-why-did-jamie-kill-katie

https://www.netflix.com/tudum/articles/adolescence-stephen-graham-interview