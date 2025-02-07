The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who spends a concerning amount of time watching movies, I tried to branch out a bit over my winter break. Instead of my normal go-to movies, I tried to pick ones I haven’t seen before, and it was extremely successful! I have recently started tracking my movies on the app letterbox and it is a really fun app to find movie suggestions on!

Wicked pt 1: 10/10

If you haven’t see Wicked Pt. 1, what are you doing? It is truly a life changing movie. My mom and I went to see this on Thanksgiving, and I rewatched it on New Year’s Eve, and it was truly one of the best musical-movie adaptations I have ever seen! I have listened to the soundtrack so much that it took up a space on my top 5 most streamed albums of 2024 even though it was only out for a month by the time my apple music replay became available. If you love musicals, or music based movies, I highly recommend!

Carry-On: 7.5/10

This movie was released on Netflix and it was pretty decent! It lost my attention just a little bit in the middle, but it was really action-packed and had a really good plot line that made me want to finish the whole thing! And a cute little romance sub-plot which is always a winner for me.

It’s What’s Inside: 7.5/10

After this movie ended, I’m pretty sure I sat looking at my tv screen in silence for a solid 5-10 minutes before I moved on; this movie messed with my brain. The more I think about it, the more I get confused, but I also kinda enjoyed it? To be honest, I’m not really sure how I feel about it. Eventually I want to watch it again and pay more attention to the little details I may have missed the first time. Although it was really weird, it is one I would highly recommend watching!

The Whale: 10/10

Wow. This was genuinely one of the best movies I have ever seen, and it made me cry. The ending was so beautifully done, and it is left up to interpretation which made it even better. I went into this movie completely blind so I had no clue what to expect. In the beginning I was definitely a bit confused and unsure where the movie would go, but it very quickly became an incredible movie. I highly suggest this one, but make sure to have some tissues on hand!

Time Cut: 6.5/10

I am going to be completely honest, it took me multiple attempts to finish this movie. I was not super interested in it, so I had a very short attention span, but I wanted to see how it ended. It was a mystery/thriller type of movie and I did end up guessing the plot twist, which made me lose interest faster. Not a bad movie, just not one of my favorites.

juror #2: 8/10

I randomly decided to put this movie on one day, and it was really interesting. You learn almost instantly what the plot is, which I really enjoyed because it keeps your attention and makes you want to keep watching to figure out what happens! I feel like the ending could have had a bit more of a conclusion, but it’s left up to interpretation as to what happens after it ends. Still a good movie that I would recommend!

A walk to remember: 9/10

I have started this movie more than once, and I finally finished it! It was such a sad storyline which is why I put off finishing it for so long, but it was wrapped up really nicely. I loved the character development of the male main character! Overall it was a cute, but rather sad, movie!

out of my mind: 8/10

As someone with disabled siblings, I loved this movie. It truly brought to life how every person, no matter their capabilities, deserves a fair and equal chance at a normal life. This was a movie for a younger audience, but I still really enjoyed watching it, and I loved watching the character grow throughout the film!

i used to be funny: 10/10

Let’s just say, I genuinely sobbed at the end of this movie, ultimately because not one, but two Phoebe Bridgers songs were played. The entire plot of this movie was so sad, but I was so thankful it had a happy ending. It is a fill-in-the-blank type of movie, which are not always my favorite, but I absolutely loved every second of this film. I also really enjoyed the main actress Rachel Sennott, I think she was the perfect person to play this role. Please, please, please watch this movie at some point it was so so good!!