This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

As someone who spends a concerning amount of time watching movies, I tried to branch out a bit over my winter break. Instead of my normal go-to movies, I tried to pick ones I haven’t seen before, and it was extremely successful! I have recently started tracking my movies on the app letterbox and it is a really fun app to find movie suggestions on!

Wicked pt 1: 10/10

If you haven’t see Wicked Pt. 1, what are you doing? It is truly a life changing movie. My mom and I went to see this on Thanksgiving, and I rewatched it on New Year’s Eve, and it was truly one of the best musical-movie adaptations I have ever seen! I have listened to the soundtrack so much that it took up a space on my top 5 most streamed albums of 2024 even though it was only out for a month by the time my apple music replay became available. If you love musicals, or music based movies, I highly recommend!

Carry-On: 7.5/10

This movie was released on Netflix and it was pretty decent! It lost my attention just a little bit in the middle, but it was really action-packed and had a really good plot line that made me want to finish the whole thing! And a cute little romance sub-plot which is always a winner for me.

It’s What’s Inside: 7.5/10

After this movie ended, I’m pretty sure I sat looking at my tv screen in silence for a solid 5-10 minutes before I moved on; this movie messed with my brain. The more I think about it, the more I get confused, but I also kinda enjoyed it? To be honest, I’m not really sure how I feel about it. Eventually I want to watch it again and pay more attention to the little details I may have missed the first time. Although it was really weird, it is one I would highly recommend watching!

The Whale: 10/10

Wow. This was genuinely one of the best movies I have ever seen, and it made me cry. The ending was so beautifully done, and it is left up to interpretation which made it even better. I went into this movie completely blind so I had no clue what to expect. In the beginning I was definitely a bit confused and unsure where the movie would go, but it very quickly became an incredible movie. I highly suggest this one, but make sure to have some tissues on hand!

Time Cut: 6.5/10

I am going to be completely honest, it took me multiple attempts to finish this movie. I was not super interested in it, so I had a very short attention span, but I wanted to see how it ended. It was a mystery/thriller type of movie and I did end up guessing the plot twist, which made me lose interest faster. Not a bad movie, just not one of my favorites.

juror #2: 8/10

I randomly decided to put this movie on one day, and it was really interesting. You learn almost instantly what the plot is, which I really enjoyed because it keeps your attention and makes you want to keep watching to figure out what happens! I feel like the ending could have had a bit more of a conclusion, but it’s left up to interpretation as to what happens after it ends. Still a good movie that I would recommend!

A walk to remember: 9/10

I have started this movie more than once, and I finally finished it! It was such a sad storyline which is why I put off finishing it for so long, but it was wrapped up really nicely. I loved the character development of the male main character! Overall it was a cute, but rather sad, movie!

out of my mind: 8/10

As someone with disabled siblings, I loved this movie. It truly brought to life how every person, no matter their capabilities, deserves a fair and equal chance at a normal life. This was a movie for a younger audience, but I still really enjoyed watching it, and I loved watching the character grow throughout the film!

i used to be funny: 10/10

Let’s just say, I genuinely sobbed at the end of this movie, ultimately because not one, but two Phoebe Bridgers songs were played. The entire plot of this movie was so sad, but I was so thankful it had a happy ending. It is a fill-in-the-blank type of movie, which are not always my favorite, but I absolutely loved every second of this film. I also really enjoyed the main actress Rachel Sennott, I think she was the perfect person to play this role. Please, please, please watch this movie at some point it was so so good!!

Mikenna McFadden is a member of the HerCampus IUP chapter, and her writing varies across the entertainment aspect of news. Mikenna is also apart of the social media team, where she posts relatable content on the club's TikTok account and is the Social Media Video Content Manager! At IUP, Mikenna is expected to graduate in the Spring of 2027. In Mikenna's free time she enjoy reading books, watching movies, and listening to music. Some of her favorite singers include Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, Renee Rapp, Olivia Rodrigo, and Noah Kahan! Mikenna is a huge fan of all of these things, and they spark a lot of her inspiration for her articles!