This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

1. Howl’s moving castle

Howl’s Moving Castle, one of the most popular Ghibli films, is about a young woman named Sophie who gets cursed by a witch and transformed into an old lady. During her journey to break this curse she meets a charismatic wizard named Howl. This movie contains themes of love and identity while also dealing with the effects of war. It’s an amazing movie that never gets old regardless of how many times I watch it.

2. The cat returns

The Cat Returns is a bit more underrated but is one of my all-time favorites. It’s about Haru, a high school girl who saves a cat from being run over. This cat turns out to be the prince of a cat kingdom whose father insists that Haru marry his son to thank her for her actions. Once brought to the kingdom she starts to develop catlike features. To get herself out of this crazy situation she seeks help from a cat figure named Baron and a cat named Muta. While the plot is certainly a bit odd, it’s a whimsical and lighthearted movie that I absolutely love.

3. whisper of the heart

This 1995 movie is a love story between two teenagers, a young girl named Shizuku who is passionate about reading and writing and a young boy named Seiji who aspires to become a violin maker. Shizuku comes across a cat statue called the Baron in an antique shop. This inspires her to spend weeks writing a story about her, The Baron, Louise (the Baron’s long-lost love), and Muta. Whisper of the Heart captures themes of first love, self-discovery, and the struggles of being a teenager.

4. my neighbor totoro

Another well-known one, this movie is about two young sisters and their father who move to the Japanese countryside to be closer to their mother who is ill and hospitalized. As the girls explore their new home they encounter magical creatures, including the forest spirit Totoro. These new mystical friends help them through challenging times. My Neighbor Totoro is great for when you want to watch something relaxing.

5. Spirited away

Spirited Away is about a ten-year-old girl who discovers a magical new world while her and her parents are traveling to their new home. When her parents are turned into pigs after eating food from this world, she is left to figure out how to get them out of this strange situation. She meets a boy named Haku and ends up taking a job at a bathhouse being run by a witch. While trying to figure out how to save her parents she meets a variety of new beings, including the well-known character No-Face.