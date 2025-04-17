The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

ABC’s sitcom Modern Family introduced us to a cast of unforgettable characters, each with their unique quirks, humor, and heartfelt moments. Some stood out with their comedic moments and emotional depth, while others had a smaller impact. Here is my personal ranking of the Modern Family characters.

12.) Joe Pritchett (Jeremy Maguire)

Joe falls at the bottom of my ranking mainly because he didn’t have much of an impact on the show. With limited screen time, it was hard to appreciate his interesting personality. While he did have a few funny moments, he just didn’t resonate with me as much as the other characters did.

11.) Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez)

Manny’s “old soul” personality made him stand out from the rest of the cast but something about how serious and dramatic he was didn’t always vibe with me. I thought that his personality was cute and unique when he was younger but as he got older it became a little much, making it hard to connect with him.

10.) Lily Tucker-Pritchett (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons)

Lily was a cute kid and super funny but she never really grew as much as some of the other characters. While her sassy remarks were hilarious, I often felt that she was only there for comedic relief and that she didn’t have an actual storyline, unlike the other characters.

9.) Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet)

Cameron’s loud and colorful personality and over-the-top antics made him one of the more entertaining characters on the show. However, I feel that Cam can be quite self-centered at times and toxic which places him further down in my ranking.

8.) Luke Dunphy (Nolan Gould)

Luke was the perfect goofy little brother, always getting into hilarious situations. His frequent moments of cluelessness and innocent outlook on life always made me laugh. Although he wasn’t the most complex character, he was still a fun addition to the show.

7.) Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson)

Out of the Pritchett family, Mitchell was definitely the quieter and more sarcastic one, which I really liked that about him. His dry humor, especially when paired with Cam’s outgoing nature, made him a more interesting character. Still, I think he didn’t evolve as much as some of the others, which is why he ended up in the middle of my rankings.

6.) Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen)

At first glance, Claire comes off as a little controlling but she tries hard to make her family happy and she works hard to keep everything together. I particularly enjoyed seeing her balance motherhood while dealing with her own challenges. Claire’s development was truly inspiring.

5.) Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill)

In the beginning of the show, Jay struggles to change the masculine stereotypes put on him, but as the show goes on he really evolves by trying to fix the mistakes he made in the past. I personally think he has the best character development in the show. Also, he has hilarious one-liners, putting him in my top five.

4.) Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland)

Haley’s evolution from a carefree, fashion-obsessed teen to a more mature independent adult was one of the most satisfying character developments on the show. Her charm, humor, and moments of being a bit oblivious made her both funny and easy to connect with. Watching her navigate life, relationships, and family with her sass and genuine emotion is what makes her one of my favorites.

3.) Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter)

Alex is clearly the genius of the family and I really connected with her intellectual, straightforward personality. Her quick jokes and sarcastic humor made her one of the most fun characters, especially when clashing with her more laid-back siblings. Alex consistently added a unique and refreshing dynamic to the show.

2.) Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell)

Phil is definitely one of the funniest and most authentic characters on the show, and he is one of my favorites. His cringy dad jokes are hilarious, and his optimistic approach to life made him a delight to watch. His love for his family and his charming personality really sets him apart from the other characters.

1.) Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofia Vergara)

And at the top of my ranking is Gloria. Her confidence, vibrant personality, and the love she has for her family are what make her stand out from the rest of the cast. Whether she was causing funny misunderstandings or revealing her softer side, Gloria’s character was always compelling. I loved her dynamic with Jay, her bond with Manny, and the special charm she added to the family. She’s truly the complete package, and without a doubt, my favorite character.

This ranking is based on my personal connection to the characters, their growth, and how much they made me laugh (and sometimes even cry). Although certain characters had larger storylines or more memorable moments, each character brought something special to Modern Family.