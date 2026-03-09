My Favorite Books on Kindle Unlimited

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you recently got a Kindle for Christmas, chances are that you bought a Kindle Unlimited subscription to go with it. The KU selection can be overwhelming at first, and I would be lying if I said that some titles aren’t worth a skip. As an avid Kindle girly myself, I have compiled a list of my favorite Kindle Unlimited books from all genres. I tried to pick some lesser known KU books for my seasoned readers as well!

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

The House in the Cerulean Sea truly feels like a warm hug. It follows Linus Baker, a caseworker who has to travel to a remote island that is home to an orphanage that houses troubled, magical youth. While I am not the biggest fantasy or romance lover, I found it so easy to get immersed in the beautiful world of this book. This book is an absolute must for fans of LGBT romance, cozy fantasy, and the found family trope.

My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russel

Please check trigger warnings for this one! My Dark Vanessa follows Vanessa Wye, a teenage girl who has a “relationship” with her English teacher, Jacob Strane. Years later, when former students of Strane come out with similar allegations about him, Vanessa is forced to reevaluate the events of her teenage years. This book is not an easy read. However, it is such an important exploration of consent, power dynamics, and trauma. In a world where age-gap relationships are often romanticized, I think that every young adult woman should read this book.

The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

Once again, please check trigger warnings! This recommendation is for horror fans. The Last House on Needless Street is an absolutely wild ride. It has what could quite possibly be the best twist ending that I have ever read in a horror novel. It might even be the best twist ending I have read in any genre! I don’t even think I can describe what this book is about. It’s better to go into it completely blind. It is a bit of a slow burn at the start, but it is so, so worth it. I cannot recommend this book enough.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

A young French woman makes a deal with the devil to be immortal. The only caveat is that she is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. One day in modern New York City, she meets the only man on Earth who can remember her. I was a bit intimidated by the length of this book at first (it’s almost 500 pages), but it sucked me in, and I finished it in only a few days. Addie LaRue is one of those fantasy novels that stays grounded, despite the magical world in which the story takes place. I guarantee you will fall in love with the characters by the end.

The One by John Marrs

The One follows a dystopian future in which a company creates a DNA test that allows users to find their soulmate with a simple mouth swab. The novel follows five different people as they find their matches, and the wild aftermath that follows. This was such an engaging, fun read. I think I finished it in a day! It is perfect for people who are trying to get into reading but don’t know where to start.