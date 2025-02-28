As we approach midway through February, there should be another celebration on your mind other than any fun Valentine’s Plans- Black History Month! February is dedicated to an important and prevalent part of our history. The history is complex, and filled with despair, but it is also commendable and empowering. Black people everywhere have struggled for equality in a world built against them since day one, and their stories and voices in navigating this struggle is captivating.
I have compiled a list of my favorite and most important displays of Black excellence throughout history. These stories discuss all walks of life, and I am sure there is one here you can resonate with.
- Paris is Burning
-
Our first film is a documentary of an ensemble cast deep into the “ball culture” of NYC. It gives us a look at the inner workings of a drag race, the etiquette, the houses it includes, and the people it follows. Most of the performers we get to hear from are Black, and there is a specific emphasis on the popularization of “voguing”. This documentary is a staple in drag and transgender communities. I thought it was really special to see and hear from these mostly Black drag performers, whose talking heads would be either getting ready or smoking and retelling the best advice you’ve heard like it was just another Monday.
- Blacula
-
This film was so bizarre I am surprised it exists. The movie literally starts with an African Prince visiting Dracula to beg for help with ending slavery. Dracula insults him, refuses and makes a pass at his wife, curses him with the name “Blacula” and turns him into a vampire. Dracula racism confirmed? About 200 years later, two guys find his coffin and the only thing on Blaculas mind is justice for his wife. This movie was released in the blaxploitation era, which was a controversial subgenre that aimed to push black stories to the forefront, however could ultimately fall on negative stereotypes to get these stories across. It is a really interesting period that I would love to explore, and I found this movie a captivating product of its time.
- Friday
-
The epitome of a black buddy movie, Friday follows Craig and Smokey as they navigate their day through Southern LA. That is it. It is a simple yet enjoyable film about two black men weaving through their neighborhood, and the mundane but entertaining troubles they face. It is a hilarious movie to watch with friends, or if you want to (LEGALLY!!) curl up with a substance of your choice (winks LEGALLY).
- 12 Years A Slave
-
Based on a true story, the movie follows Solomon Northup, a free, black violinist from the North. One day, he gets kidnapped and forced into servitude on a Louisiana plantation, and the movie follows the twelve years of struggle. Clearly, this movie was tough to watch without using the entire tissue box. There is a scene where Lupita N’Yongo (who won Best Supporting Actress) nearly breaks down about how many pounds of cotton she picks a day, and I was nearly in shambles. This movie does a wonderful job of handling the gravity of the history, and they do the real people justice in its portrayals.
- Tangerine
-
Directed by a personal favorite, Sean Baker, who is known to be the Scorsese of representing sex workers. Sin-Dee gets released from jail and finds out from her friend Alexandra that Sin-Dees pimp has been disloyal. After this truth bomb, we follow the two black transgender sex workers through Hollywood, as they struggle to find this answer as well as the answers in themselves. Baker uses only iPhone 5s to capture the film, and I found it added to the aura. It was extremely well-made, raw, emotional, and surprisingly hysterical. This is a film I recommend to anyone and everyone.
-
Black lives matter. Black love matters. Black stories matter. Happy Black History Month!
Follow me on Letterboxd! https://boxd.it/5BWK7