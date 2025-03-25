Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
CPL Sections MAKEUP?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
CPL Sections MAKEUP?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Her Campus Media Design Team
Style > Beauty

My 5 Holy Grail Makeup Products

Lindsey Kuhlman
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Finding the perfect makeup products can be hard, but after trying countless brands and products, I have finally found a few that I can’t live without. Here are my top 5 favorite makeup products that are now staples in my routine.

e.l.f Bronzing Drops

The e.l.f Bronzing Drops are amazing for achieving that sun-kissed look any time of the year. They blend into the skin effortlessly, giving a natural warmth without any orange tones or shimmer. I also love how versatile they are; whether I mix them with my moisturizer or apply them directly, they always enhance my complexion instantly.

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer

The Maybelline Fit Me Concealer has been a go-to in my makeup collection since middle school. Its creamy consistency and medium coverage is perfect for brightening my under-eyes and covering blemishes. Plus, it blends seamlessly into the skin without creasing, making it a reliable choice for everyday use.

Sacheu Beauty Lip Liner Stay-N

After seeing the Sacheu Beauty Lip Liner Stay-N go viral on TikTok last year, I had to try it. This lip liner stain has quickly become one of my favorites for creating a defined, long-lasting lip. Its smooth stain-like formula applies effortlessly, making it a great base for gloss or perfect on its own. It stays in place without smudging or fading, so I can go hours without needing a touch-up.

NYX Butter Gloss

If you’re into glossy lips that are affordable and not sticky, the NYX Butter Gloss is a must-have. The formula is smooth and moisturizing, providing just the right amount of color and shine. I am obsessed with shades like Rocky Road and Devil’s Food Cake for a night out.

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray

If you want your makeup to last all day, the Milani Make It Last Setting Spray is a great option. Whether I’m out for a few hours or need my look to stay flawless all night, this setting spray keeps everything in place. It not only secures my makeup but also gives a beautiful dewy finish without feeling sticky or heavy.

These five products have completely transformed my makeup routine. If you want a radiant glow, a perfect lip, or long-lasting makeup, these products are definitely worth trying.

Lindsey Kuhlman is a member of Her Campus IUP chapter who is studying accounting and plans to graduate in the Spring of 2026. Before her time at IUP, Lindsey obtained an associate's degree in General Studies from Reading Area Community College. Outside of Her Campus, Lindsey is a member of the Student Accounting Association and Women in Business. In her free time, Lindsey enjoys listening to music, watching TV/movies, going for walks, and hanging out with her friends. Lindsey’s favorite artists are Drake, ASAP Rocky, Kali Uchis, and Frank Ocean.