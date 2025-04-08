The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So as we know by now the new hunger games book ” sun rise of the reaping ” just had come out a couple of weeks ago and here are my honest opinions about it.

My Thoughts on ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ by Suzanne Collins

I just finished Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, and wow, I have so many feelings about it. I was already a huge fan of the Hunger Games series, but this prequel? It really took things to another level. It dives deep into Haymitch Abernathy’s past, giving us a look at what he went through in the 50th Hunger Games, aka the Second Quarter Quell, and I couldn’t put it down.

A Closer Look at Haymitch

Before reading this, Haymitch was mostly just the sarcastic, tough mentor from the original trilogy. But in Sunrise on the Reaping, we get to see him as a young man. Watching his transformation from District 12’s rebellious teenager to the older, more cynical version we know was both heartbreaking and fascinating. It made me see him in a completely new light.

The Second Quarter Quell

The 50th Hunger Games were unlike any other, and the stakes were incredibly high. With twice as many tributes, the arena became even more deadly. I honestly couldn’t stop turning the pages to see who would form alliances and who would backstab each other next. The tension was real, and the strategies in play made for a seriously intense read.

Themes That Hit Home

One thing I really appreciated was how the book tackled the theme of media manipulation. The Capitol’s control over what people saw and heard reminded me a lot of how media can shape our perception of reality. It’s something that made me think about how easily we can be influenced by the stories we’re told, both in the book and in real life.

Tying It Back to Katniss

As a fan of Katniss, I loved seeing the little connections to her story. Learning more about her family and their ties to Haymitch was so interesting. It felt like finding hidden pieces of a puzzle that added even more depth to the world we already know. It made me appreciate her journey that much more.

Final Thoughts

Honestly, Sunrise on the Reaping is a must-read if you’re a fan of the Hunger Games series. It’s not just about the Games—it’s about history, power, and how the past shapes the future. Suzanne Collins does an amazing job of weaving these big ideas into a thrilling, emotional story. If you haven’t read it yet, I definitely recommend giving it a shot. You won’t regret it!