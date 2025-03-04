This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.
Ingredients:
-1/2 cup Lucky Charms cereal (no marshmallows)
-1 cup butter (room temperature)
-1 1/4 cup sugar
-1 large egg
-1.5 tsp vanilla extract
-2 1/4 cup flour
-1/2 tsp baking soda
-1/4 tsp salt
-1 cup Lucky Charms Marshmallows (plus more for on top)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheets with parchment paper
- Sort your Lucky Charms cereal so you have 1 cup of marshmallows and 1/2 cup of cereal. Set the marshmallows aside
- Add the cereal into a zip lock bag and crush until no large pieces remain. Set aside
- In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy
- Add vanilla and egg. Beat until mixture is well combined
- In a second bowl, whisk together flour, crushed cereal, baking soda, baking powder, and salt
- Add dry ingredients into wet and mix until combined
- Fold in Lucky Charms marshmallows
- Scoop out 3 tbsp worth of dough and shape into a ball. Place on baking sheets 2 inches apart. Top the cookie dough balls with extra Lucky Charms marshmallows
- Bake cookies for 12 minutes or until bottoms are light brown
- Enjoy!
Recipe from the following link: https://jessiebakestreats.com/lucky-charms-cookies/