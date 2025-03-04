Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Ingredients:

-1/2 cup Lucky Charms cereal (no marshmallows)

-1 cup butter (room temperature)

-1 1/4 cup sugar

-1 large egg

-1.5 tsp vanilla extract

-2 1/4 cup flour

-1/2 tsp baking soda

-1/4 tsp salt

-1 cup Lucky Charms Marshmallows (plus more for on top)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheets with parchment paper 
  2. Sort your Lucky Charms cereal so you have 1 cup of marshmallows and 1/2 cup of cereal. Set the marshmallows aside
  3. Add the cereal into a zip lock bag and crush until no large pieces remain. Set aside
  4. In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy
  5. Add vanilla and egg. Beat until mixture is well combined
  6. In a second bowl, whisk together flour, crushed cereal, baking soda, baking powder, and salt
  7. Add dry ingredients into wet and mix until combined 
  8. Fold in Lucky Charms marshmallows 
  9. Scoop out 3 tbsp worth of dough and shape into a ball. Place on baking sheets 2 inches apart. Top the cookie dough balls with extra Lucky Charms marshmallows
  10. Bake cookies for 12 minutes or until bottoms are light brown 
  11. Enjoy!

Recipe from the following link: https://jessiebakestreats.com/lucky-charms-cookies/

Gabriella Finn is the treasurer and fundraising chair for Her Campus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter. She takes care of the budget and finances for the chapter as well as fundraisers. She also writes recipes for Her Campus at the IUP chapter. Beyond Her Campus, Gabriella is the president for Management Association and vice president of Eta Sigma Delta. She is a senior majoring in Hospitality Management. She also has a certificate in baking and pastry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts. She competed her externship at Nemacolin as a pastry extern. In her free time, Gabriella likes to watch Friends and bake. If it is someone’s birthday , Gabriella always makes them a special cake. She works as a server and a line cook at The Mayfield, which she loves. She started working there in the summer of 2023 and works there when she goes home on the weekends. This is her favorite job she has ever had!