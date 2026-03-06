Losing The Ticketmaster War (Once Again)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let me just say, I understand that hate is a strong word, but I deeply hate how artists are still using Ticketmaster in 2026. We need something different, something better that allows fans to attend concerts without having to sell an arm and a leg. And let’s be for real, we need to bring back presale codes because why are they letting everyone into the queue despite it being a presale, instead of a general sale???

If you didn’t know, a lot of artists have recently announced a new album along with a tour later this year, and it’s been chaos. Let’s just say, my wallet might be hurting from all the merch I am most definitely going to be purchasing at some point. Anyhoo, when an artist announces a tour, they typically allow you to sign up for presale dates for specific shows. For instance, I really wanted to attend the Noah Kahan concert, so I signed up for the Citizens Bank Park show in Philadelphia. When you sign up, you get a message that reminds you when the presale begins, it usually sends you a link, and you’re all set.

Now let me tell you why this is so stupid. To put this into perspective, there are an estimated 43,000 seats TOTAL in Citizens Bank Park, and when there is a concert, not all of the seats are available because the stage creates an obstructive view. Keeping this in mind, how the heck were there over 50,000 people in the presale queue trying to get tickets????? I got into the waiting room 30 minutes early, and still ended up being behind 32,000 people, which resulted in me not getting any tickets on presale day. Fast forward to general sale day, to make matters worse, I started in the queue behind 5,000 and was kicked to the back of the line behind 112,000.

How is this even possible? Why are artists still using Ticketmaster for their concerts? One good thing about the Noah Kahan shows was that he did try his absolute hardest to make sure prices weren’t too extreme, and for the most part, I saw people getting reasonably priced tickets.

Harry Styles, on the other hand… let me just say I had already accepted my fate that I would not be getting tickets. Getting into the queue and not getting tickets was still extremely disappointing, especially because he has so many shows, but the prices are absolutely astronomical. Also, Harry, I love you king, but why are we not doing a world tour???

I just really don’t understand why there isn’t a better way for fans to attend concerts without having to drop hundreds of dollars. I understand that pit tickets and really good seats have to be priced higher, but there needs to be a limit. And presale codes need to be brought back because not everyone should be able to get into the queue for a PRESALE!! I also need them to regulate tickets better so people have a better chance at securing tickets, and the number of people buying tickets just to resell them for thousands of dollars decreases.

The number of times I have lost the Ticketmaster war is actually insane, because I am just a music-loving girl who really wants to see her favorite artists live without having to go into debt like let’s be so for real. I know I’m not the only one dealing with this problem, and I wish everyone could see their favorite artists live. For the people who constantly secure tickets, I envy you, and I’m dying to know what your secret is.