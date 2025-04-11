Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Do you love iced chai lattes and want to try different flavors? Then, you should order these the next time you go to Starbucks!

Vanilla Bean Iced Chai Latte (This is for a venti)

  • 3 pumps of chai
  • 2 scoops of vanilla bean powder
  • Made with oat milk

Oatmeal Cookie Iced Chai Latte (This is for a venti)

  • 2 pumps of white mocha
  • 2 pumps of brown sugar
  • Oat milk
  • Sweet cream cold foam
  • Caramel drizzle

Strawberry Iced Chai Latte

  • Iced chai tea latte
  • Vanilla sweet cream cold foam
  • Strawberry puree blended into foam

Salted Caramel Iced Chai Latte

  • Iced chai tea latte
  • Oat milk
  • Salted caramel cold foam
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon powder

Low-Sugar Chai Latte (This is for a grande)

  • Iced chai tea latte
  • Almond milk
  • 2 pumps of chai
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon powder

Macadamia Dream Chai (This is for a venti)

  • Iced chai tea latte
  • Oat milk
  • 4 pumps of macadamia syrup
  • White chocolate macadamia cream cold foam

Vanilla Oat Chai Tea Latte (This is for a venti)

  • Iced chai tea latte
  • Oat milk
  • 3 pumps of cane syrup
  • 6 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup
  • Vanilla sweet cream cold foam

Dirty Chai Latte (This is for a grande)

  • Iced chai tea latte
  • Almond milk
  • 1 pump of chai
  • 2 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup
  • Shot of espresso
Gabriella Finn is the treasurer and fundraising chair for Her Campus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter. She takes care of the budget and finances for the chapter as well as fundraisers. She also writes recipes for Her Campus at the IUP chapter. Beyond Her Campus, Gabriella is the president for Management Association and vice president of Eta Sigma Delta. She is a senior majoring in Hospitality Management. She also has a certificate in baking and pastry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts. She competed her externship at Nemacolin as a pastry extern. In her free time, Gabriella likes to watch Friends and bake. If it is someone’s birthday , Gabriella always makes them a special cake. She works as a server and a line cook at The Mayfield, which she loves. She started working there in the summer of 2023 and works there when she goes home on the weekends. This is her favorite job she has ever had!