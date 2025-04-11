This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Do you love iced chai lattes and want to try different flavors? Then, you should order these the next time you go to Starbucks!

Vanilla Bean Iced Chai Latte (This is for a venti)

3 pumps of chai

2 scoops of vanilla bean powder

Made with oat milk

Oatmeal Cookie Iced Chai Latte (This is for a venti)

2 pumps of white mocha

2 pumps of brown sugar

Oat milk

Sweet cream cold foam

Caramel drizzle

Strawberry Iced Chai Latte

Iced chai tea latte

Vanilla sweet cream cold foam

Strawberry puree blended into foam

Salted Caramel Iced Chai Latte

Iced chai tea latte

Oat milk

Salted caramel cold foam

Sprinkle of cinnamon powder

Low-Sugar Chai Latte (This is for a grande)

Iced chai tea latte

Almond milk

2 pumps of chai

Sprinkle of cinnamon powder

Macadamia Dream Chai (This is for a venti)

Iced chai tea latte

Oat milk

4 pumps of macadamia syrup

White chocolate macadamia cream cold foam

Vanilla Oat Chai Tea Latte (This is for a venti)

Iced chai tea latte

Oat milk

3 pumps of cane syrup

6 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup

Vanilla sweet cream cold foam

Dirty Chai Latte (This is for a grande)

Iced chai tea latte

Almond milk

1 pump of chai

2 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup