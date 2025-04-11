This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.
Do you love iced chai lattes and want to try different flavors? Then, you should order these the next time you go to Starbucks!
Vanilla Bean Iced Chai Latte (This is for a venti)
- 3 pumps of chai
- 2 scoops of vanilla bean powder
- Made with oat milk
Oatmeal Cookie Iced Chai Latte (This is for a venti)
- 2 pumps of white mocha
- 2 pumps of brown sugar
- Oat milk
- Sweet cream cold foam
- Caramel drizzle
Strawberry Iced Chai Latte
- Iced chai tea latte
- Vanilla sweet cream cold foam
- Strawberry puree blended into foam
Salted Caramel Iced Chai Latte
- Iced chai tea latte
- Oat milk
- Salted caramel cold foam
- Sprinkle of cinnamon powder
Low-Sugar Chai Latte (This is for a grande)
- Iced chai tea latte
- Almond milk
- 2 pumps of chai
- Sprinkle of cinnamon powder
Macadamia Dream Chai (This is for a venti)
- Iced chai tea latte
- Oat milk
- 4 pumps of macadamia syrup
- White chocolate macadamia cream cold foam
Vanilla Oat Chai Tea Latte (This is for a venti)
- Iced chai tea latte
- Oat milk
- 3 pumps of cane syrup
- 6 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup
- Vanilla sweet cream cold foam
Dirty Chai Latte (This is for a grande)
- Iced chai tea latte
- Almond milk
- 1 pump of chai
- 2 pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup
- Shot of espresso