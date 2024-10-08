The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Too often do I wake up after a Friday night feeling like I’ve been ran over. Don’t get me started on the bathroom runs (for either hole), the headache, the regrets!! If someone had given me these tips before I went on three-day benders, I would not have had to learn these through experience. I often find myself dragging myself across the floor Saturdays at 3:45pm, I thought I’d give my tips to recover from the night before!

Coffee (or tea, if ur a loser)

I feel like this is obvious, but coffee really rights against the sluggish feelings after a crazy night! Because I am insane, I prepare my coffee before I plan on drinking it. You may be reading and think “That’s normal, you want to be different sooo bad 🙄“, but wait! I like iced coffee, so along with preparing the drink, I also add the creamer and syrup or whatever into it before, just not the milk. That is criminal.

Pepto Bismol (you said this isn’t pepto?)

Have it at your bedside table for sure! Oh, you don’t like the taste? Well I don’t like having bubble guts, and I know you don’t either. When you wake up, you’re gonna feel one of two things: sickness and regretful-ness. Why be both? With a bottle of pepto, you’ll only have to worry about the odd guy you danced with all night (not sponsored).

Water (ik the pic is tea, leave me alone)

I’m not even joking. The feeling of ice cold water hitting the back of your throat after a long night reminds me of my first orgasm. As a pre-party tip, I recommend having a canteen/bottle of water next to your bed in case you need it through the night. You are not going to water to get up at 12:00pm when you aren’t set to wake up for another four hours!

meat! meat! meat! (vegans, keep reading <3)

I become a primitive BEAST after a long night. There is nothing that satiates my hunger more than a hearty, juicy meal. Take me to Taco Bell (which also has options for non meat eaters) NOW!!! I also recommend getting your food the night before; it’s much easier and accessible. I always feel really lazy and crappy after a night, so this makes the most sense to me.