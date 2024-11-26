How I’m Planning on Celebrating Thanksgiving this Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

“thanksgiving”, what does it mean?

I always used to enjoy thanksgiving when I was kid. Afterall the idea behind the holiday is pretty appealing as we can all agree. I mean, who wouldn’t want to gather with their loved ones, have a big feast, and give thanks for all that they have? Though I must admit, as I have gotten older and have better educated myself on the holiday and its history, I see the holiday quite differently now.

I do believe that the general message of Thanksgiving is one that should be celebrated. I am by no means trying to convince you to not celebrate Thanksgiving. My family and myself included as well as all of my friends celebrate the holiday. As an aspiring anthropologist, I know many other (soon-to-be) anthropologists who celebrate Thanksgiving. In fact, there are a great deal of Native People that also celebrate the holiday because of the message that it shares.

To learn more information about how Indigenous people themselves feel about the holiday you can click the link here: Do American Indians Celebrate Thanksgiving?

What do we do?

Instead, I am suggesting that we celebrate the holiday while acknowledging all that happened before and after the first Thanksgiving celebration and how it affected and continues to affect Indigenous communities of the U.S.

Here I have linked a helpful website that discusses the story of Thanksgiving, specifically from the Native American Perspective: The History of Thanksgiving from the Native American Perspective

With all that in mind, here are a few important things you should know before celebrating the holiday later in the month.

First and foremost, I think it is important to recognize what European settlers coming to America meant for our country’s Indigenous People. Without going into too much detail, partially in fear of being too graphic, the Native Communities of our country were all forced to move from their sacred home lands, forced to assimilate and leave behind much of their culture including their languages and were given nothing aside from foreign disease upon the settlers arrival. I’m not saying that you, yourself, have to apologize for these things being done. However, it is important that we don’t forget how a celebration for some, is a day of mourning for others.

The site linked here discusses the history of Thanksgiving and also the history of how settlers and the Indigenous people of the U.S. interacted in greater detail: Thanksgiving Indigenous History: A Deeper Understanding

That actually leads me into the second thing I think is important that I share with you. The third Thursday in the month of November is not only the day we celebrate Thanksgiving, but it is also a National Day of Mourning. It is on that day that those who recognize this holiday honor all of the Indigenous lives that were lost as well as all of the Indigenous people who survived and continue to live on. Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate our loved ones, as well as a successful fall harvest, and also the Indigenous People who lost their lives to their struggles and those who continue to live through them.

One thing I would like to quickly note is that November 29th, the day after Thanksgiving, is Native American Heritage Day. In fact, the whole month of November is American Indian Heritage Month.

celebrate the message, Remember the history

Ultimately, I think the most important aspect of respectfully celebrating Thanksgiving is to just be aware. Be aware of the history surrounding the holiday. Be aware that there are always two sides to every story. Be aware that this is something we should all try to educate ourselves on as well as try to educate others. That is why this thanksgiving I will continue to give thanks for all that I am grateful for, while also remembering all of the Indigenous people who died in the events that followed the first thanksgiving and honoring all that live now and how they have continued to preserve through all the struggles that were forced upon them.