This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

As someone who writes a lot, both academically as an English major and creatively as an aspiring writer, I’ve had so many instances where I had to deal with writer’s block, usually at the most inconvenient of times. However, it was only just recently that I started to gain more knowledge and developed certain ways to both fight past my writer’s block and also developed different ways to help me procrastinate less. Whether I’m writing academically, creatively, or for personal use, these are the methods that help me the most.

Create a thinking map/outline

I’m currently working on a personal writing project for one of my classes. Meaning that I get to decide the genre, medium, and topic of my work which allows me to go into any direction I want to. Unfortunately, because of the lack of direction, I had absolutely no idea where to start. I rewrote the beginning of my story over and over again. It wasn’t until I made a sort of map, picking one specific aspect of my story/characters and drawing lines branching out from my original topic. After jotting down some of the smaller details I wanted to add, I was able to look at the bigger picture of my story and helped me decide how to put everything together. I have found that this works great when working on long term projects

Use a reward system

Typically, when I’m writing an essay for one of my classes and because I often put it off for some time, I don’t have a whole lot of time to take breaks in between the time that I am writing. After talking with some other English major students, I realized that using some kind of reward system can actually help with giving yourself motivation to write. In all honesty, before I started doing this, my “reward” after finishing a paper was the fact that I finished my paper and could turn it in and take a break from stressing over it. Since I have learned that there are benefits to giving yourself some kind of reward after completing an assignment, I have actually noticed that I have more of a willingness to start writing things a bit earlier than I used to. The reward itself doesn’t have to be big either. From giving yourself time to watching an episode of your new favorite TV show to buying yourself a fun drink to have while you write, no reward is off limit, just do what makes you want to get things done quickly and on time.

write what you want to write

I don’t know how long I have been doing this but when I am working on any type of writing for a class, specifically if it’s a higher page count, I will write different parts out of order and later piece them together. I know this seems obvious, “if you’re having trouble writing a section then just move on to another”, who hasn’t thought of that? Even so, I just wanted to express how much this method has helped me. For a lot of my writing assignments, I am unsure how to start them off but when I start from the second paragraph or right in the middle, I am able to find a good flow and an even better idea of how to make my opener.

Find the right environment

It goes without saying that finding the right place to write is essential. What I encourage is that you keep going back to that same spot whenever you need to write again. Finding a place that fits all your needs and simultaneously makes you comfortable to write can be really hard. Try out different areas, either around campus or in your dorm or apartment. Knowing that when I go to my specific “writing corner” I am expected to write, gets me in the right headspace as it prepares me mentally and forces me to start thinking of ideas before I am actually where I need to be. It might be small, but seriously, this method is what saved me from some long nights.

Conclusion

I know a lot of this is easier said than done. Especially considering that for a lot of people, writing long term papers is not a frequent issue. But regardless of how much you write and why you’re doing it, it’s worth giving some of these tips a shot. At least when you do have to write an essay or any other writing heavy assignment for that matter, you’ll have a bit more confidence when getting start, knowing that you have the right skills to remove yourself from any negative headspace before you actually get there.