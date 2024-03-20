Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Everyone has different remedies they use to fall asleep and they don’t always work. I have a few remedies myself that I use when I toss and turn at night.

My first remedy is to put on a show/video that brings you comfort. I usually put on Young Sheldon or the Bellairs on YouTube. My tip is to turn your brightness and volume down or it could keep you up. Sometimes having background noise helps you sleep, it’s similar to sleeping with a sound machine or a fan.

Another remedy is to just take melatonin. It’s basic but it does help you sleep. Sometimes I’ll drink some of that sleepy time tea and melatonin together; it knocks me out but usually if I do that I sleep through my alarms so do it cautiously.

Another is to work out before going to bed. While some don’t work out but it does help, in my opinion. A good workout and a nice warm shower, it hits the spot. I always sleep so good after the gym because obviously I’m tired.

If none of those work, get some fresh air! This usually helps me a lot, especially when I’m half asleep. It doesn’t matter whether it’s warm or cold air, it’s still fresh! Take a few deep breaths and then go back to bed!

Hopefully at least one of these will work for you! If not, there are plenty of other remedies out there!

Jordan McDonald is the social media chair at the Her Campus at the IUP chapter. She oversees the social media team and makes sure the team reaches the requirements for the media. Beyond Her Campus, Jordan has done an externship at French Lick Resort for her degree in Baking and Pastry Arts. She is also a member of Eta Sigma Delta, which is a honor society for business students. She is junior at IUP studying Hospitality Management. On top of school and clubs she is in, she works part time. In her free time, Jordan enjoys going to concerts and spending time with her loved ones and her two cats, Pumpkin and Boots. She is a Gilmore Girls fanatic and is a big follower of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. Jordan encourages everyone to treat others with kindness because you never know what someone is going through.