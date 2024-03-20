This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Everyone has different remedies they use to fall asleep and they don’t always work. I have a few remedies myself that I use when I toss and turn at night.

My first remedy is to put on a show/video that brings you comfort. I usually put on Young Sheldon or the Bellairs on YouTube. My tip is to turn your brightness and volume down or it could keep you up. Sometimes having background noise helps you sleep, it’s similar to sleeping with a sound machine or a fan.

Another remedy is to just take melatonin. It’s basic but it does help you sleep. Sometimes I’ll drink some of that sleepy time tea and melatonin together; it knocks me out but usually if I do that I sleep through my alarms so do it cautiously.

Another is to work out before going to bed. While some don’t work out but it does help, in my opinion. A good workout and a nice warm shower, it hits the spot. I always sleep so good after the gym because obviously I’m tired.

If none of those work, get some fresh air! This usually helps me a lot, especially when I’m half asleep. It doesn’t matter whether it’s warm or cold air, it’s still fresh! Take a few deep breaths and then go back to bed!

Hopefully at least one of these will work for you! If not, there are plenty of other remedies out there!