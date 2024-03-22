The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article will be about the main differences I have found between college at the undergraduate and graduate levels. These have been determined through my experience with graduate students in my program and the professors who teach both those pursuing a bachelor’s degree and those earning their master’s degree. Enjoy!

Workload

From what I have heard and seen, the workload in grad school, regardless of the program, is much larger. There is not only a lot of required reading, but a great deal of home and in-class work. Your performance in graduate school is most definitely about what you put in. You have to be willing to give time and energy!

Work difficulty

To be expected, the work in grad school is going to be tough. There’s a lot of material to cover in a short time, and students are expected to become experts in difficult fields. This, too, calls for great dedication from students.

Free time

Grad school means a lot less free time. In college at the undergraduate level, students often find themselves with time to work in paid positions, study, and spend time with their families and friends. Graduate school, however, is very demanding. In fact, students who have done it recommend not having jobs if possible, to avoid falling behind in course material, draining yourself of energy, and not meeting school expectations.

Length of school

Unlike at the undergraduate level where a degree is earned in four years, graduate school is usually only two years in length. Some programs over accelerated programs, making the length of them less than the traditional two years. For example, the accelerated program I plan to apply for would mean I will be in grad school for one year officially, as I would take grad classes in the senior year of my undergraduate degree. So, while that one or two years may be daunting, at least it’s only half of what you’ve already done!

Expectations

As you can tell from above, the expectations in graduate school are far greater than those for students who are learning at the undergraduate level. Students are expected to dedicate the great majority of their time and energy to the school, master difficult concepts and apply them, maintain positive, professional, and beneficial relationships with professors and other professionals, earn outstanding grades, and think about the future in terms of schooling and career paths.

Maybe your field requires you to earn a Master’s degree or higher. Or, maybe it is just an option, but a beneficial one, or one you would like to choose for personal reasons. Whatever it is, above are some key differences I have noticed between the undergraduate and graduate levels of schooling, just from being a sophomore at a school that teaches graduate students in the same building. I hope you found this article beneficial!

Thank you for reading!