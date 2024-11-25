The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

The Sunday scaries are not for the weak. After going out and having fun with all your girls (especially during halloweekend!) waking up the next day with an awful hangover and anxiety can take a big toll on you for the day. Well, I’m here to give you some tips and tricks on how to overcome your Sunday scaries and hangxiety.

Cure your hangover

At least for me personally, having an awful hangover just makes it worse. Rotting in bed with a pounding headache and just doing nothing but overthinking does NOT help at all. Curing the hangover allows you to get up and have the energy to do something else to keep your mind off of it instead of laying in bed all day

Get up, drink some water, have a good meal and start to get yourself together. Once you feel better, you can move on to doing something else and keep yourself occupied. Go for a walk, call a friend, engage in a hobby, watch tv, whatever it is you like to do, make sure you make some time to do it!

Remind yourself that nobody honestly cares

It might be blunt to say, but nobody really pays attention to what you’re doing when you’re drunk. (lets be real they were probably as bad as you were). Nobody remembered what you may have said or done, so worrying about something that nobody remembered is honestly just gonna be a waste of your time and energy! And even if someone did remember something you might be overthinking about, it will not matter in a week or even a year. Just remind yourself that you were just having a good time and enjoying a good night out!

Remember the fun parts of the night

Remind yourself of all the fun things about your night out! You most likely listened to some good music, had fun with your friends and made some new memories! Thinking about the positives of the night lets you focus of the fun you had rather than the embarrassing or not so fun parts of the night. As long as you had a good time and have some new stories to share, it was a good night!

The Sunday scaries are not the best part of a night out, but unfortunately sometimes they are apart of it. Just remember that you are still young and you just wanted to go out an have a good time and that’s what happened! Even if something happened that you may feel embarrassed about, it is totally okay and I’m sure your friends and other people have definitely done it before too!