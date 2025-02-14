The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! While people usually spend it with their significant others, spending it with gals is just as important! If you’re thinking of hosting a Galentine’s Day with your besties, here are some themes you can try!

wine night

If you and your friends are wine drinkers, have a wine night! Everyone can bring a different wine they enjoy and everyone can have a taste of each one. You can even buy some plain wine glasses and personalize them by painting them and giving them your own personal touch!

Board night

With board night, everyone can bring a different board game or a snack board/charcuterie board! This way, you have some fun board games to play and some yummy snacks to enjoy while you guys play. Having some friendly competition with your friends is always a fun time!

powerpoint night

Everyone picks a different topic of their choosing and makes a PowerPoint presentation out of it! You can go as crazy or as simple as you like, and you don’t have to dread these PowerPoint presentations cause they are always so fun and entertaining!

spa night

Who doesn’t enjoy a spa night? Doing facials, nails and just relaxing and having fun is always a good way to spend time with your friends. Or even if you do a solo spa night, it is still so relaxing and a good way to unwind and destress!

You don’t have to dread Valentine’s Day if you’re the single friend! Having a Galentine’s Day with your friends is just as fun and you can show love to people other than a romantic partner this Valentine’s Day!