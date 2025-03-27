Fresh Nails for Spring: Designs You’ll Be Obsessed With !

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Spring is finally here, which means it is time to swap out those dark winter shades for fresh, fun, and colorful nails! Whether you love pastels, florals, or bold designs, there’s a spring nail look for everyone. Here are some of the best nail ideas to try this season!
- Pastel Perfection
Pastels and spring go hand in hand. Soft shades like baby blue, lavender, and mint green are perfect for a fresh, light look. Try a pastel French tip or mix and match different pastel colors on each nail for a fun twist.
- Floral Nails
Nothing says “spring” like flowers! You can go for a simple daisy design on a nude base or a full-on floral pattern with colorful petals. If you are not great at nail art, floral nail stickers or press-ons are an easy way to get the look.
- Colorful French Tips
French tips are a classic, but this season, it is all about color! Swap the usual white tip for bright shades like pink, yellow, or even neon green. You can also try a double French tip for something more unique.
- Butterfly Nails
Butterflies are the perfect addition to any nail design. Whether you opt for delicate butterfly decals on a soft pastel base or go bold with a full butterfly wing accent nail, this design is sure to add a whimsical touch to your look.
- Sheer & Shiny Nails
If you love a clean, minimalist look, sheer nails with a glossy finish are a must-try. A light pink, nude, or milky white base with a high shine topcoat makes your nails look effortlessly chic and natural.
- Fruit-Inspired Nails
Spring is all about fresh vibes, and fruit designs are a cute way to celebrate! Tiny strawberries, cherries, or lemons add a playful touch to your nails. This look is perfect for a fun and fruity aesthetic.
- Ombre Magic
Ombre nails blend two or more colors together for a dreamy effect. A soft pink-to-white ombre gives a subtle, elegant look, while a sunset ombre with pinks and oranges is perfect for a bolder style.
- Glitter & Chrome Accents
If you love a little sparkle, add some glitter or chrome accents to your nails. A subtle shimmer on one or two nails can elevate your manicure without being too overpowering.
- . Abstract Swirls
Swirly, wavy designs in pastel or neon shades are super cute and simply. These artsy nails are perfect if you want something unique and modern.
- Press-On Nails for an Easy Fix
Don’t have time for a salon visit? Press-on nails have come a long way and now come in all these trendy spring designs. Just pop them on, and you’re good to go!