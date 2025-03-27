Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fresh Nails for Spring: Designs You’ll Be Obsessed With !

Mackenzie Smith
Spring is finally here, which means it is time to swap out those dark winter shades for fresh, fun, and colorful nails! Whether you love pastels, florals, or bold designs, there’s a spring nail look for everyone. Here are some of the best nail ideas to try this season!

Pastel Perfection

Pastels and spring go hand in hand. Soft shades like baby blue, lavender, and mint green are perfect for a fresh, light look. Try a pastel French tip or mix and match different pastel colors on each nail for a fun twist.

Floral Nails

Nothing says “spring” like flowers! You can go for a simple daisy design on a nude base or a full-on floral pattern with colorful petals. If you are not great at nail art, floral nail stickers or press-ons are an easy way to get the look.

Colorful French Tips

French tips are a classic, but this season, it is all about color! Swap the usual white tip for bright shades like pink, yellow, or even neon green. You can also try a double French tip for something more unique.

Butterfly Nails

Butterflies are  the perfect addition to any nail design. Whether you opt for delicate butterfly decals on a soft pastel base or go bold with a full butterfly wing accent nail, this design is sure to add a whimsical touch to your look.

Sheer & Shiny Nails

If you love a clean, minimalist look, sheer nails with a glossy finish are a must-try. A light pink, nude, or milky white base with a high shine topcoat makes your nails look effortlessly chic and natural.

Fruit-Inspired Nails

Spring is all about fresh vibes, and fruit designs are a cute way to celebrate! Tiny strawberries, cherries, or lemons add a playful touch to your nails. This look is perfect for a fun and fruity aesthetic.

Ombre Magic

Ombre nails blend two or more colors together for a dreamy effect. A soft pink-to-white ombre gives a subtle, elegant look, while a sunset ombre with pinks and oranges is perfect for a bolder style.

Glitter & Chrome Accents

If you love a little sparkle, add some glitter or chrome accents to your nails. A subtle shimmer on one or two nails can elevate your manicure without being too overpowering.

. Abstract Swirls

Swirly, wavy designs in pastel or neon shades are super cute and simply. These artsy nails are perfect if you want something unique and modern.

Press-On Nails for an Easy Fix

Don’t have time for a salon visit? Press-on nails have come a long way and now come in all these trendy spring designs. Just pop them on, and you’re good to go!

