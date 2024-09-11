Dancing With The Stars Season 33: Cast Revealed!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

I don’t know about you, but I am SO excited for Dancing With The Stars to return this September with a brand new celebrity cast! The cast and partnership was recently revealed on Good Morning America, and it’s safe to say it’s going to be another great season. The first episode is set to air on Tuesday, September 17th at 8PM, where viewers can tune in live to watch and vote throughout the episode!

Celebrity Cast:

Phaedra Parks: Starred on the hit series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for 7 seasons, and soon to make a reappearance in season 16! She is paired with pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Danny Amendola: Former NFL player who won 2 Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He is paired with dance pro Witney Carson who is making her comeback to Dancing With The Stars!

Joey Graziadei: Starred in Charity Lawson’s (a former celebrity dancer in season 32) season of “The Bachelorette” as well as leading season 28 of “The Bachelor.” He is paired with dance pro Jenna Johnson, and this is looking to be one of my favorite couplings, I am very excited to watch them!

Ilona Maher: Professional rugby player who just competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics and helped lead team USA to a bronze medal. She has recently become the cover star for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as a snapback to receiving a lot of negative attention for her body in women’s sports. She is paired with dance pro Alan Bersten.

Chandler Kinney: Star of “Zombies” and “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” as well as “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.” She is paired with dance pro Brandon Armstrong.

Anna Delvey: The notorious “fake heiress” who was convicted on 8 counts in 2019, but was released on good behavior in 2021, making her appearance on the dance floor! Her lifestyle is what inspired the show “Inventing Anna” which became an Emmy-nominee. Anna is partnered with dance pro Ezra Sosa.

Eric Roberts: Older brother of Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts, and father of Emma Roberts. Eric is best known for his roles in “King of the Gypsies” as well as “Star 80” and “Runaway Train” all of which he earned Golden Globe nominations for. He then went on to win an Oscar nomination. Eric is paired with dance pro Britt Stewart.

Brooks Nader: A model who has been seen in many pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as well as on the cover of a magazine with Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, and Kim Petras. Brooks is partnered up with dancer Gleb Savchencko.

Reginald VelJohnson: Famously known for starring in “Die Hard” and “Die Hard 2” as well as being on “Family Matters” for 9 seasons. He is paired up with pro partner Emma Slater.

Tori Spelling: A star of the hit show “Beverly Hills, 90210” for all 10 seasons, and appearing in many other movies. Tori is also a memoir author, and is paired with dance pro Pasha Pashkov.

Jenn Tran: Known for being fresh off her season of “The Bachelorette” after appearing on season 28 of “The Bachelor.” She made history during the 21st season of “The Bachelorette” by becoming the first Asian American lead! She is paired with dance pro Sasha Farber. I am also very excited to watch her succeed on the dance floor and make her huge comeback after having the most dramatic end to her journey to finding love.

Dwight Howard: Professional basketball player who has seen 18 seasons in the NBA, taking home the 2020 championship with the Lakers. Dwight is paired with dance pro Daniella Karagach.

Stephen Nedoroscik: USA Men’s Gymnastics team member who just recently took home 2 bronze medals for the pommel horse at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Stephen also has 4 pommel horse championship titles to his name, which has him tied for the most in US history. He is paired with newcomer Rylee Arnold who is starting her second season as a dance pro. She was one of my favorite pros last season, and I really enjoyed watching her journey. I am excited to see how far they can take their partnership this season!